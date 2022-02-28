Samsung’s Galaxy Book2 Pro and Pro 360 have been launched with 12th generation processors

At this year’s Mobile World Congress, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Book 2 laptops, which feature Intel’s 12th generation processors, full HD webcams, a secured-core PC designation, and other features (MWC).

The Galaxy Book2 Pro and Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 are the company’s most recent laptops, with 1080p AMOLED displays and S Pen support.

Design and Display

While the Galaxy Book2 Pro and Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 are very similar to the previous design, which was announced in April 2021, the devices are available in two sizes: 13.3′′ and 15.6′′. The main difference between the two is that, like its predecessor, the 360 model has a hinge that allows it to fold all the way into tablet mode.

When it comes to the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360. The 13.3-inch model weighs only 1.04kg, while the 15.6-inch model is the heaviest in the lineup, weighing 1.41kg. The two AMOLED displays have a resolution of 1920x1080px and a brightness of over 400 nits in normal viewing, with HDR content increasing this to 500 nits. The devices also include S Pen support, though Bluetooth connectivity is not included. Samsung has reduced latency in this year’s models in order to provide users with a better drawing and writing experience. For example, there’s an improved Samsung Notes app with improved handwriting recognition, hyperlink support, and instant syncing of notes from your laptop to all Galaxy Android devices. Hardware and Battery The Galaxy Book2 Pro and Pro 360 also feature 12th generation Intel Core i7 or i5 processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics. The devices have LPDDR5 RAM that ranges from 8GB to 32GB. While the 13.3′′ Galaxy Book 2 Pro/Pro 360 has a 63Wh battery, the 15.6′′ model has an upgraded 68Wh battery, with charging speeds of up to 65W via the USB-C port. The Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 will have a battery life of up to 21 hours, according to Samsung.

Ports and Price

Furthermore, the two models differ slightly in terms of ports and connectivity options. The 13.3-inch Galaxy Book2 Pro has one Thunderbolt 4 port, one USB-C port, one full-sized USB 3.2 port, a 3.5mm combo jack, and a MicroSD slot. The 15.6-inch model adds a full-sized HDMI port as well as a SIM slot for optional 5G connectivity.

The Galaxy Book2 Pro is available in two colour options: Silver and Graphite, while the Pro 360 is available in Burgundy, Graphite, and Silver. The former will be available in April for $1,050 with an i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage, while the Book2 Pro 360 will start at $1,250.