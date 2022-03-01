Adsence Ads 300X250
01st Mar, 2022. 05:36 pm
Satya Nadella’s 26 year old son Zain Nadella passes away

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s son, Zain Nadella, has died, the company announced.

Zain was 26 years old when he was born with cerebral palsy.
“Sad to say, Satya’s son Zain Nadella has died. The Nadellas are grieving in private as a family “In response to PTI’s email inquiry, a Microsoft spokesperson stated.
Meanwhile, condolence messages poured in on social media platforms, and many mourners took to Twitter.

Nadella’s son was born in an emergency situation on August 13, 1996, after his wife Anu noticed that the baby was not moving normally during her 36th week of pregnancy.

In a blog post in 2017, Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer stated that Zain did not cry at birth and had to be transferred from Bellevue Hospital across Lake Washington to Seattle Children’s Hospital, which has a state-of-the-art Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
Nadella stated that he discovered his child had severe cerebral palsy as a result of uterine asphyxiation damage.
He also stated that becoming a father of a special-needs son was a watershed moment in his life that helped him better understand the journey of people with disabilities.
Several Indian political leaders expressed their condolences to the Nadella family.

“I was saddened to learn of the death of @satyanadella’s son Zain. My heartfelt condolences go out to him and his family and friends. I pray to God to give him and his family the strength to bear this loss “Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, stated in a tweet.

Satya Nadella is the Chairman and CEO of Microsoft, the world’s largest software company.
Nadella, who was born in Hyderabad, was appointed CEO of Microsoft in February 2014. He was also named the company’s Chairman in June 2021, an additional role in which he would lead the work to set the agenda for the board.

 

 

