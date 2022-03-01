TCL Introduces the Low-Cost 30 SE and 30 E

TCL unveiled an impressive lineup of phones at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. Among these were the low-cost TCL 30 SE and 30 E.

TCL 30 SE

Design & Display

TCL 30 SE has a 6.52-inch LCD panel with a resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels and a brightness of up to 450 nits, covering up to 70% of the NTSC colour gamut.

The fingerprint sensor is located on the back of the phone. Overall, the phone has a fairly generic design.

Internals & Storage

Powered by the Helio G25 12nm SoC with eight A53 cores and a GE8230 GPU, the TCL 30 SE comes with 4GB RAM and internal storage capacities of 64GB and 128GB, expandable via a microSD slot. The USB-C port, on the other hand, supports up to USB 2.0 speeds.

The smartphone supports VoLTE and VoWiFi and is available in single and dual-SIM configurations. The smartphone also supports Wi-Fi 4 (n), Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC.

Camera

The 30 SE’s rear camera has a 50MP 1/2.76″ main sensor with an f/1.85 aperture, as well as a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor, as well as 1080p 30 fps video support.

TCL 30 SE features an 8MP selfie camera with an 80° Field of Vision.

Battery & Pricing

TCL 30 SE comes with a 5,000mAh battery that can be fully charged in 3 hours using the included 10W charger. In addition, the smartphone supports 15W fast charging.

The smartphone will be available in Europe for €150 ($168) and will be widely available soon.

TCL 30 SE Specifications

Chipset: MediaTek MT6762G Helio G25 (12 nm)

MediaTek MT6762G Helio G25 (12 nm) CPU: Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.5 GHz Cortex-A53)

Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.5 GHz Cortex-A53) GPU: PowerVR GE8320

PowerVR GE8320 OS: Android 12, TCL UI 4.0

Android 12, TCL UI 4.0 Supported Networks: GSM / HSPA / LTE

GSM / HSPA / LTE Display: 6.52-inch, IPS LCD, 720 x 1600 pixels

6.52-inch, IPS LCD, 720 x 1600 pixels Memory RAM: 4GB Internal: 64GB or 128GB Card Slot: microSDXC

Camera Rear: 50 MP, f/1.9, 28mm (wide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Front: 8 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide)

Colors: Atlantic Blue, Space Gray, Glacial Blue

Atlantic Blue, Space Gray, Glacial Blue Fingerprint Sensor: Rear-mounted

Rear-mounted Face Unlock: Yes

Yes Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 15W

Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 15W Price: $168

TCL 30 E

Design & Display

The TCL 30 E, like the 30 SE, has a 6.52-inch panel with a resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels. The fingerprint sensor is also in the back

The TCL 30 E, like the 30 SE, has a 6.52-inch panel with a resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels. The fingerprint sensor is also in the back.

Internals & Storage

Powered by the Helio G25, the smartphone features 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, expandable via the microSD slot.

Camera

TCL 30 E features a rear camera with the same 50MP main sensor with only a 2MP depth sensor.

The selfie camera of the 30 E has also been downgraded to a 5MP 1/5” sensor with a 76° FoV.

Battery & Pricing

TCL 30 E has the same 5,000mAh battery pack with the same 10W charger with no fast charging support. The handset will be widely available in multiple from April and will retail for €140 ($157).

TCL 30 E Specifications