TCL Introduces the Low-Cost 30 SE and 30 E
TCL unveiled an impressive lineup of phones at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. Among these were the low-cost TCL 30 SE and 30 E.
TCL 30 SE
Design & Display
TCL 30 SE has a 6.52-inch LCD panel with a resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels and a brightness of up to 450 nits, covering up to 70% of the NTSC colour gamut.
The fingerprint sensor is located on the back of the phone. Overall, the phone has a fairly generic design.
Internals & Storage
Powered by the Helio G25 12nm SoC with eight A53 cores and a GE8230 GPU, the TCL 30 SE comes with 4GB RAM and internal storage capacities of 64GB and 128GB, expandable via a microSD slot. The USB-C port, on the other hand, supports up to USB 2.0 speeds.
The smartphone supports VoLTE and VoWiFi and is available in single and dual-SIM configurations. The smartphone also supports Wi-Fi 4 (n), Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC.
Camera
The 30 SE’s rear camera has a 50MP 1/2.76″ main sensor with an f/1.85 aperture, as well as a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor, as well as 1080p 30 fps video support.
TCL 30 SE features an 8MP selfie camera with an 80° Field of Vision.
Battery & Pricing
TCL 30 SE comes with a 5,000mAh battery that can be fully charged in 3 hours using the included 10W charger. In addition, the smartphone supports 15W fast charging.
The smartphone will be available in Europe for €150 ($168) and will be widely available soon.
TCL 30 SE Specifications
- Chipset: MediaTek MT6762G Helio G25 (12 nm)
- CPU: Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.5 GHz Cortex-A53)
- GPU: PowerVR GE8320
- OS: Android 12, TCL UI 4.0
- Supported Networks: GSM / HSPA / LTE
- Display: 6.52-inch, IPS LCD, 720 x 1600 pixels
- Memory
- RAM: 4GB
- Internal: 64GB or 128GB
- Card Slot: microSDXC
- Camera
- Rear: 50 MP, f/1.9, 28mm (wide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
- Front: 8 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide)
- Colors: Atlantic Blue, Space Gray, Glacial Blue
- Fingerprint Sensor: Rear-mounted
- Face Unlock: Yes
- Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 15W
- Price: $168
TCL 30 E
The TCL 30 E, like the 30 SE, has a 6.52-inch panel with a resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels. The fingerprint sensor is also in the back.
Internals & Storage
Powered by the Helio G25, the smartphone features 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, expandable via the microSD slot.
Camera
TCL 30 E features a rear camera with the same 50MP main sensor with only a 2MP depth sensor.
The selfie camera of the 30 E has also been downgraded to a 5MP 1/5” sensor with a 76° FoV.
Battery & Pricing
TCL 30 E has the same 5,000mAh battery pack with the same 10W charger with no fast charging support. The handset will be widely available in multiple from April and will retail for €140 ($157).
TCL 30 E Specifications
- Chipset: MediaTek MT6762G Helio G25 (12 nm)
- CPU: Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.5 GHz Cortex-A53)
- GPU: PowerVR GE8320
- OS: Android 12, TCL UI 4.0
- Supported Networks: GSM / HSPA / LTE
- Display: 6.52-inch, IPS LCD, 720 x 1600 pixels
- Memory
- RAM: 3GB
- Internal: 64GB
- Card Slot: microSDXC
- Camera
- Rear: 50 MP, f/1.9, 28mm (wide) + 2 MP, f/2.4 (depth)
- Front: 5 MP, f/2.2, 28mm (wide)
- Colors: Space Gray, Atlantic Blue
- Fingerprint Sensor: Rear-mounted
- Face Unlock: Yes
- Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
- Price: $157
