Tecno Camon 16 Premier Price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Tecno Camon 16 Premier costs Rs. 39,999. The retail price of Tecno mobile products in official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers
- Price of Tecno in USD is $248.
Tecno now has its new Camon 16 with the moniker Premier at the end, indicating that it will be one of the company’s high-end smartphones. The specs are fantastic. The Tecno Camon 16 Premier, a new variant of the series, is packed with powerful specs that will place the smartphone on the list of high-end smartphones.The Tecno Camon 16 Premier, the company’s upcoming variant, is powered by the Mediatek MT6785 Helio G90T chipset. The chipset’s purpose is to make the smartphone extremely fast. The phone’s chipset is paired with 8 gigabytes of RAM. The Tecno Camon 16’s RAM capacity is sufficient to ensure that its execution speed is very fast. The phone’s internal storage capacity is 128 gigabytes. The storage capacity of the upcoming phone Camon 16 Premier by Tecno can be increased by using the phone’s dedicated slot. As a result, internal storage capacity will not be an issue. The handset’s rear camera setup will include four sensors. The Tecno 16 Premier’s main sensor will be 64 megapixels. The phone’s ultra-wide lens is 8 megapixels, and if you want to take videos with the smartphone, you can use the dedicated video sensor of the Tecno Camon’s 16 Premier, which has a capacity of 2 megapixels. The handset’s depth sensor will be 2 megapixels. The front-facing camera, which will be kept in the water-drop notch, will be 48 megapixels. The Camon 16 Premier’s heavy camera setup, combined with a slew of features, will take your photography to the next level. A fingerprint reader on the side of the phone protects it from unauthorised users. The 16 Premier will be a strong competitor to the Samsung, as the specifications appear to be quite impressive.
Tecno Camon 16 Premier Specifications
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G bands
|LTE (unspecified)
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
|Launch
|Announced
|2020, September
|Status
|Available
|Body
|Dimensions
|170.6 x 77.2 x 9.1 mm (6.72 x 3.04 x 0.36 in)
|Weight
|–
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|6.9 inches, 116.9 cm2 (~88.7% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~374 ppi density)
|HDR10+
90Hz refresh rate
|Platform
|OS
|Android 10, HIOS 6.0
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6785 Helio G90T (12 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G76 MC4
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Internal
|128GB 8GB RAM
|Main Camera
|Quad
|64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.73″, 0.8Âµm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.3, 119Ëš (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12Âµm
2 MP, f/2.4, (dedicated video camera)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|Penta-LED flash, panorama, HDR
|Video
|4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, 720p@960fps, gyro-EIS
|Selfie Camera
|Dual
|48 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8Âµm
8 MP, f/2.2, 105Ëš (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12Âµm
|Features
|Dual-LED flash, HDR
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 33W, 70% in 30 min (advertised)
|Rating
|Rating
|Average rating is 4.0 stars, based on 14 reviews.