Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 04:29 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Tecno Camon 16 Premier Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 04:29 pm
Tecno Camon 16 Premier

Tecno Camon 16 Premier Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

In Pakistan, the Tecno Camon 16 Premier costs Rs. 39,999. The retail price of Tecno mobile products in official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers

  • Price of Tecno Camon 16 Premier in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999.
  • Price of Tecno in USD is $248.

Tecno now has its new Camon 16 with the moniker Premier at the end, indicating that it will be one of the company’s high-end smartphones. The specs are fantastic. The Tecno Camon 16 Premier, a new variant of the series, is packed with powerful specs that will place the smartphone on the list of high-end smartphones.The Tecno Camon 16 Premier, the company’s upcoming variant, is powered by the Mediatek MT6785 Helio G90T chipset. The chipset’s purpose is to make the smartphone extremely fast. The phone’s chipset is paired with 8 gigabytes of RAM. The Tecno Camon 16’s RAM capacity is sufficient to ensure that its execution speed is very fast. The phone’s internal storage capacity is 128 gigabytes. The storage capacity of the upcoming phone Camon 16 Premier by Tecno can be increased by using the phone’s dedicated slot. As a result, internal storage capacity will not be an issue. The handset’s rear camera setup will include four sensors. The Tecno 16 Premier’s main sensor will be 64 megapixels. The phone’s ultra-wide lens is 8 megapixels, and if you want to take videos with the smartphone, you can use the dedicated video sensor of the Tecno Camon’s 16 Premier, which has a capacity of 2 megapixels. The handset’s depth sensor will be 2 megapixels. The front-facing camera, which will be kept in the water-drop notch, will be 48 megapixels. The Camon 16 Premier’s heavy camera setup, combined with a slew of features, will take your photography to the next level. A fingerprint reader on the side of the phone protects it from unauthorised users. The 16 Premier will be a strong competitor to the Samsung, as the specifications appear to be quite impressive.

 

Tecno Camon 16 Premier Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G bands LTE (unspecified)
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
Launch
Announced 2020, September
Status Available
Body
Dimensions 170.6 x 77.2 x 9.1 mm (6.72 x 3.04 x 0.36 in)
Weight
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size 6.9 inches, 116.9 cm2 (~88.7% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~374 ppi density)
HDR10+
90Hz refresh rate
Platform
OS Android 10, HIOS 6.0
Chipset Mediatek MT6785 Helio G90T (12 nm)
CPU Octa-core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G76 MC4
Memory
Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal 128GB 8GB RAM
Main Camera
Quad 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.73″, 0.8Âµm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.3, 119Ëš (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12Âµm
2 MP, f/2.4, (dedicated video camera)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
Features Penta-LED flash, panorama, HDR
Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, 720p@960fps, gyro-EIS
Selfie Camera
Dual 48 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8Âµm
8 MP, f/2.2, 105Ëš (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12Âµm
Features Dual-LED flash, HDR
Video 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS
Radio FM radio
USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
Battery
Type Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable
Charging Fast charging 33W, 70% in 30 min (advertised)
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.0 stars, based on 14 reviews.

 

 

Read More

16 hours ago
Vivo Y51 price in Pakistan and Specifications

Vivo Y51 price in Pakistan The Vivo Y51 costs Rs. 32,999 in...
17 hours ago
Vivo V20 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Vivo V20 Price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Vivo V20 costs Rs....
18 hours ago
Life-changing iPhone hacks that every Apple fan should be aware of have been revealed

Your iPhone is full of hidden features that you may not be...
19 hours ago
Camilla, Prince Charles' wife, is following in the Queen's footsteps

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is following in the footsteps of Queen Elizabeth...
21 hours ago
Oppo F19 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Oppo F19 Price In Pakistan, the Oppo F19 costs Rs. 36,999. The...
21 hours ago
Realme C21 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Realme C21 Price In Pakistan, the Realme C21 costs Rs. 21,599. The...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

18 mins ago
SHC grants journalist Mohsin Baig interim post arrest bail

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday granted interim post arrest...
Oppo A53
18 mins ago
Oppo A53 Price in Pakistan and Full Specs

Oppo A53 Price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Oppo A53 costs Rs....
Kim Kardashian
22 mins ago
Kim Kardashian, who is newly single, enjoys a date night in Los Angeles with boyfriend Pete Davidson, as seen in the photos

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson appear to be making the most of...
Counseling on
26 mins ago
PTV attack case: President Arif Alvi appears before ATC

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi, on Friday, appeared before the Anti-Terrorism Court...
Adsence Ad 300X600