Tecno Camon 18 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Tecno Camon 18 Price in Pakistan
The Tecno Camon 18 is projected to cost Rs. 29,999 in Pakistan. The Tecno Camon 18 is expected to be released on November 30, 2021. This is the Tecno 4 GB RAM / 128 GB internal storage model, which is available in Dusk Gray, Ceramic White, and Iris Purple.
Tecno Camon 18 – A Budget Smartphone Of The Company
Tecno has released the Camon 18 smartphone to the market. In Nigeria, the business is introducing a new smartphone. The Tecno Camon 18 is the next edition to the company’s successful Camon 18 series. The gadget will be in the mid-range market and will be called Tecno Camon 18. The company’s forthcoming smartphone features a chipset of Mediatek Helio G95, which is utilised in mid-range handsets, and to give the handset more power, there is a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor under the hood of this Tecno’s Camon 18. This smartphone also includes a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. This next incoming smartphone sports a big-screen display with a 6.8-inch screen size. The new Tecno Camon 18 will include an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen and a full-HD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 Pixels. The Tecno Camon 18 features 4 gigabytes of RAM, which is a powerful RAM employed in this smartphone, therefore you can say that your phone will run at a super-fast pace thanks to its powerful RAM. The Tecno 18 has a built-in storage capacity of 128 gigabytes, which means that the capacity of your data is limitless. The smartphone has a Triple Camera configuration on the back. The phone’s main sensor will be 48 megapixels, with 2 megapixels on each side. The selfie shooter in this Tecno Camon 18 will be 16 megapixels, making selfies easier and more appealing. To protect the smartphone from unauthorised users, a side-mounted fingerprint reader is installed. The Tecno Camon 18’s battery is likewise quite large. The cellphone is powered by a (Li-Po Non-removable), 5,000 mAh battery, which provides adequate backup time, and the smartphone has a Fast charging of 18W. When the Camon 18 is released, Samsung and other smartphone firms will have a challenger.
Tecno Camon 18 Specifications
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G bands
|LTE (unspecified)
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
|Launch
|Announced
|2021, October 04
|Status
|Coming soon. Exp. release 2021, October
|Body
|Dimensions
|168.9 x 76.7 x 8.8 mm (6.65 x 3.02 x 0.35 in)
|Weight
|–
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|IPS LCD, 90Hz, 550 nits (typ)
|Size
|6.8 inches, 109.8 cm2 (~84.8% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels (~395 ppi density)
|Platform
|OS
|Android 11, HIOS 8.0
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G88 (12nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Memory
|Card slot
|Unspecified
|Internal
|128GB 4GB RAM
|Main Camera
|Triple
|48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|Dual-LED flash, panorama, HDR
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|16 MP, (wide)
|Features
|Dual-LED flash
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Comms
|WLAN
|Yes
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 18W
