The Huawei Nova 9 SE has been leaked, and it is the company’s first phone with a 108MP camera

Can you believe Huawei has yet to release a phone with a 108 MP camera? For its flagships, the company prioritised sensor size over resolution, but they can afford optical zoom. When all the phone has is digital zoom, 108 MP sensors come in handy, and such sensors have been popular among mid-range phones.

This brings us to the leaked information on the Huawei nova 9 SE, which is expected to be the company’s first phone with a 108 MP camera. According to WinFuture, the phone will cost between €250 and €280. On the European market, there are a few sub-€300 phones with 108 MP cameras, but competition is always good.

Huawei has had difficulty sourcing chips, particularly those with 5G connectivity, so it’s no surprise that the 9 SE is a 4G-only phone. The Snapdragon 665, on the other hand, is a surprise; this 11 nm chipset was announced in early 2019, making it three years old. The Snapdragon 680 is a more recent 4G chip built on a 6 nm process, but we imagine it would have been too expensive.

In any case, the nova 9 SE is said to have 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, and a microSD slot (which both the nova 9 and nova 9 Pro lack). It will run Android 11 with EMUI 12 on top, but will not be able to access Google Play services.

In terms of display, Huawei has chosen a 6.78″ LCD with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,388 px (19.9:9 aspect ratio). There’s no word on a high refresh rate or toughened glass, but it’s possible that information was left out of the leak.

In addition, the phone will have a 4,000 mAh battery with fast charging (power rating unknown), a fingerprint reader built into the power button, and NFC.

It’s unclear when Huawei will make the nova 9 SE official, but the leak claims that it will be available in Europe soon.

PS. We couldn’t help but notice that the Honor 50 SE is nearly identical to the Honor 50, save for the addition of a 5G-enabled chipset (a Dimensity 900). There are a few other distinctions, such as the microSD slot (perhaps more, depending on how accurate the leaked info is). However, the Honor 50 SE is not available in Europe.