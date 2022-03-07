The Infinix Zero 5G is now available in stores and Online

Infinix’s flagship 5G smartphone, the Zero 5G, is now available in stores and online. In Pakistan, the highly anticipated 5G smartphone will cost PKR 49,999.

The ZERO 5G, which uses fifth-generation mobile network technology, not only supports high-speed 5G internet with a seamless connection, but it also supports faster downloads and greater coverage.

The Uni-Curve design is composed of a composite material that mimics the look and feel of glass, resulting in a device that feels premium to the touch while remaining comfortable to hold.

The ZERO 5G has a sharp 48MP main camera with 30x ultra-zoom, a 13MP portrait camera, and a 2MP virtual camera.

Users can capture high-quality photos from a distance with the 30X 48MP zoom camera. The handset’s 960 fps slow-motion video capabilities allow users to capture moments that even the human eye can miss.

The front camera is a 16MP Dual Flash Light with enhanced artificial intelligence (AI) shooting technology that makes users look flattering from all angles and in all lighting conditions.

Infinix is dedicated to providing its users with a high-quality smartphone experience by prioritising ease of use, innovation, and affordability in all of its customised devices.

The Zero 5G has a 5,000mAh battery that lasts all day and a TUV-Certified 33W super-fast charging capacity for safe charging.

Cosmic Black, Horizon Blue, and Skylight Orange are the three exciting colours available for the Zero 5G. It runs XOS 10, which is based on Android 11, and has 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.