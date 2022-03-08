The new iPhone 14 features a HUGE change that Apple fans have been clamouring for for years

APPLE intends to upgrade the design of its next iPhone, making one of the most significant changes in a long time.

According to new reports, the iPhone 14 Pro will make a significant departure that has been planned for some time.

It appears that Apple may finally abandon its infamous notch design in favour of something else.

Instead, it will have a pill-shaped and hole-punch cut out, according to reports.

It’s a design we’ve seen on a few smartphones in recent years, but it’s a first for Apple.

The idea is to give users more screen real estate.

According to an analyst, Apple will likely make the switch later this year, beginning with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The notch is expected to remain on the standard iPhone 14.

However, by 2023, he expects all iPhone 15 series devices to be notch-free.

“This will be another instantly recognisable display shape for Apple,” Display Supply Chain Consultants’ Ross Young predicted.

“The pill + hole design is almost as wide as the notch, but it will undoubtedly save some pixels above the holes.”

And, over time, he believes that Apple will replace the current Face ID technology with an under-display facial feature.

However, that replacement is not expected to be ready for release until 2023.

As usual, Apple is tight-lipped about future products, so we’ll have to wait and see if it becomes a reality later this year.