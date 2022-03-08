Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 11:58 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

The new iPhone 14 features a HUGE change that Apple fans have been clamouring for for years

Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 11:58 pm

The new iPhone 14 features a HUGE change that Apple fans have been clamouring for for years

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

APPLE intends to upgrade the design of its next iPhone, making one of the most significant changes in a long time.

According to new reports, the iPhone 14 Pro will make a significant departure that has been planned for some time.

iPhone SE 3

iPhone SE 3 release date: Cheap iPhone unveiled at Apple launch with price CONFIRMED

iPhone 14

It appears that Apple may finally abandon its infamous notch design in favour of something else.

Instead, it will have a pill-shaped and hole-punch cut out, according to reports.

It’s a design we’ve seen on a few smartphones in recent years, but it’s a first for Apple.

The idea is to give users more screen real estate.

According to an analyst, Apple will likely make the switch later this year, beginning with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The notch is expected to remain on the standard iPhone 14.

However, by 2023, he expects all iPhone 15 series devices to be notch-free.

“This will be another instantly recognisable display shape for Apple,” Display Supply Chain Consultants’ Ross Young predicted.

“The pill + hole design is almost as wide as the notch, but it will undoubtedly save some pixels above the holes.”

And, over time, he believes that Apple will replace the current Face ID technology with an under-display facial feature.

However, that replacement is not expected to be ready for release until 2023.

As usual, Apple is tight-lipped about future products, so we’ll have to wait and see if it becomes a reality later this year.

iPhone 14

 

Read More

1 hour ago
WATCH Apple event LIVE: Cheapest iPhone SE 3 and new iPad Air Launching Today

Apple's "Peek Performance" (a hint, not a typo) will begin soon; here...
15 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy A32 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy A32 costs Rs. 39,999. The retail pricing...
21 hours ago
This Is How Vivo's Foldable Phone Could Look

The X Fold, Vivo's upcoming foldable phone, has been the subject of...
21 hours ago
GeekBench has published the specifications for the Google Pixel 6a

According to various leaks, the Google Pixel 6a will have a Tensor...
21 hours ago
The Infinix Zero 5G is now available in stores and Online

Infinix's flagship 5G smartphone, the Zero 5G, is now available in stores...
1 day ago
Samsung Galaxy S8 Price in Pakistan an Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S8 price in Pakistan Samsung Galaxy S8's retail price in...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

iPhone SE 3
4 mins ago
iPhone SE 3 release date: Cheap iPhone unveiled at Apple launch with price CONFIRMED

At its most recent launch event, APPLE unveiled the all-new iPhone SE...
iPhone colours
11 mins ago
Apple has unveiled TWO new iPhone colours, which will be available for purchase this week

APPLE'S Peek Performance event delivered on its promise. Tim Cook, CEO of...
Mathira is proud of her stretch marks 
13 mins ago
Mathira is proud of her stretch marks!

Mathira, known for her outspoken and bold personality, recently opened up about...
Katie Price
15 mins ago
Katie Price shows off her ‘natural’ make-up-free look while on vacation in Thailand

While on vacation in Thailand, KATIE Price treated fans to a make-up-free...
Adsence Ad 300X600