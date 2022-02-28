The Realme GT2 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is now available worldwide

Realme recently unveiled the GT2 Pro to the international market, stating that the smartphone will be available for purchase on March 15th.

The phone, which is part of the brand’s high-end GT series, will showcase the best Realme has to offer.

Design & Display

The smartphone has a 6.7-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED LTPO 2.0 panel with a 1440 x 3216 pixel resolution. The screen can dynamically adjust the refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz and supports HDR10+, 1.07 billion colours, and 1400 nits of brightness.

The phone’s back panel is made of a special material that reduces carbon emissions during production.

Internals & Storage

The Realme GT2 Pro is the first handset in Europe to be equipped with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4nm) chipset. The smartphone has RAM options of 8GB and 12GB, as well as UFS 3.1 internal storage of 128GB or 256GB.

When the chip heats up, the device has a built-in 36,761mm2 vapour chamber (Realme claims it’s the largest used in a phone yet) that can drop the temperature by 3°C.

Realme GT2 Pro runs Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 and comes with three years of OS updates and four years of Android security patches.

Camera

The 50MP f/1.8 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX766 main sensor, Omni-directional PDAF, and OIS are standard on the Realme GT2 Pro. Another 50MP sensor is included with the world’s first 150° ultra-wide camera, allowing for almost fisheye-like width. A third 3MP microscopic sensor with 40x magnification is also included in the device.

The GT2 Pro has a 32MP selfie camera on the front.

Battery & Pricing

The device has a 5,000mAh battery and 65W charging, which allows for a full charge in 33 minutes.

The Realme GT2 Pro will be available for $802 for the 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage and $840 for the 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage at launch.

Following that, it will be available for the standard price of $900 on March 15th.