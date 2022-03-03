Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 03:36 am
The Samsung Galaxy A13 4G and Galaxy M23 5G have been NBTC certified

Samsung announced the Galaxy A13 5G last year, but has yet to reveal the A13 4G, which has been rumoured for months.

Samsung announced the Galaxy A13 5G last year, but has yet to reveal the A13 4G, which has been rumoured for months. The Galaxy A13 4G, on the other hand, has received NBTC certification, and its support pages have also gone live on Samsung’s official websites for India, Russia, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

The Galaxy A13 4G’s key specs are not listed on NBTC or Samsung’s websites, but thanks to Geekbench, we know the A13 4G with model code SM-A135F will have an Exynos 850 SoC, Android 12, and 3GB RAM. Although there may be additional RAM options that have yet to be confirmed.

Aside from the Galaxy A13 4G, Samsung may soon reveal the Galaxy M23 5G, as its support pages in the UK and Russia have gone live, and the smartphone has also been certified by NBTC.

 

 

