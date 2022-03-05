The Samsung Galaxy A13 and A23 have been released at a low cost

Samsung’s best-selling smartphone lineup is the Galaxy A series. The next generation of A-series phones is slowly making its way to market, and despite the generational leap, there are a few downgrades. The design language, on the other hand, hasn’t changed much.

The Galaxy A13 and A23 have just arrived in the international market as direct successors to the A12 and A22.

Design and Display

The display specifications of the Galaxy A13 and A23 are the same. Both have a 6.6-inch TFT LCD with 1080p resolution and are protected by Gorilla Glass 5. Both phones have the same waterdrop notch selfie camera, but the main camera design is slightly different.

The camera bump on the Galaxy A23 protrudes from the back, whereas the cameras on the Galaxy A13 are flat on the back panel, similar to the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Internals and Storage

The Galaxy A23’s chipset has not been revealed by Samsung, but rumours suggest that it could be a low-cost MediaTek SoC or the 6nm Snapdragon 680 4G. Instead, the A13 will get an Exynos 850 processor with 3/4/6GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a microSD card slot. The A23 will have up to 8GB of RAM and the same storage option as the A22.

The most recent software update will be installed on both phones (Android 12 with One UI 4.1).

Cameras

The camera setup on the two phones is identical. The 50MP primary camera is accompanied by a 5MP ultrawide sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter. Both phones will support 1080p video recording at 30 frames per second.

On both phones, the previous generation’s 13MP selfie camera has been downgraded to 8MP.

Battery and Pricing

The battery specifications are identical. This includes a 5,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. This battery capacity should be sufficient for two days of use.

The Samsung Galaxy A13 is now available in Europe for €190, but the A23’s price has yet to be announced. Blue, Peach, White, and Black will be the colour options for the phones.

