Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 10:43 pm
This Is How the Sony Xperia 1 2022 Will Look

Sony Xperia 1 2022
Sony appears to be preparing to release the successor to last summer’s Xperia 1 III. Sony’s upcoming flagship smartphone, the Xperia 1 IV, was recently depicted in leaks shared by Giznext, providing us with a good first look at the smartphone from all angles.

The design bears an uncanny resemblance to last year’s Xperia 1 III, albeit with slightly flatter edges this time around. The Sony camera shutter button is located on the smartphone’s lower right side, with the power button and embedded fingerprint sensor in the middle and the volume rocker above it.

Sony Xperia 1 IV Specs (Rumored)

According to rumours, the Xperia 1 IV will have a 6.5-inch flat display with a selfie camera in the top bezel. The rear camera module is very similar to last year’s model and houses a triple-camera unit, each with a 12MP sensor, including one that appears to be telescopic with an LED flash. The phone’s bottom edge houses a SIM card tray and a USB-C port.

According to the leaked renders, the Sony Xperia 1 IV will also include a headphone jack on the top edge, as well as front-facing stereo speakers, to provide users with better audio quality. There is, however, no Google Assistant key to be found anywhere.

The smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip SoC and to have up to 16GB of RAM with 256 or 512GB of internal storage. The battery appears to have been upgraded from 4,500mAh to 5,000mAh, which may be capable of 45W fast charging, compared to last year’s Xperia 1 III.

As of now, there has been no official word from the company regarding the launch of this upcoming smartphone. According to rumours, it could be released in May.

 

