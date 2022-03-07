Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 03:26 am
This Is How Vivo’s Foldable Phone Could Look

Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 03:26 am
Vivo's Foldable Phone
The X Fold, Vivo’s upcoming foldable phone, has been the subject of numerous leaks recently. It will be the Chinese company’s first folding smartphone, competing with the Galaxy Z Fold series with flagship specs.

Digital Chat Station, a popular tipster, has now revealed what the Vivo X Fold could look like. According to the schematics, the outer display will have a centred punch-hole selfie camera and the other half of the phone will have a large quad-camera setup. It will use an inward folding design, similar to the Galaxy Z Fold phones, the Oppo Find N, the Huawei Mate X2, and the Xiaomi Mix Fold.

The outer screen is curved from the side, and the power and volume buttons are located on the right. The lone button on the left-hand side will almost certainly be dedicated to Jovi, Vivo’s virtual assistant. The assistant is not available outside of China, which leads us to believe that the Vivo X Fold will only be available in China.

The tipster also revealed that the foldable will be a “top-tier” phone, which means it will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, high-refresh-rate OLED displays, and a flagship-grade camera setup with Vivo’s signature gimbal stabilisation. The battery is also expected to support rapid charging.

There is no word on a release date as of yet, but we expect to hear more in the coming weeks.

