Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 08:59 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Vivo Drone Camera Phone Price in Pakistan – Specs – Reviews

Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 08:59 pm
Vivo Drone Camera

Vivo Drone Camera Phone Price in Pakistan – Specs – Reviews

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Vivo Drone Camera Phone : The flying camera can be slid out of the phone to shoot images from a distance.

This is the world’s first flying camera phone, with some impressive capabilities, and it will costs Rs 2,07,999 Pakistani rupees.

It’s worth noting that Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry praised the device in a tweet on Wednesday.

Vivo Drone Camera PhoneFull Specification & Detail

Vivo Flying Camera Phone

Vivo Flying Camera Phone Mobile Full Specification & Detail

General

Released 28 February, 2022
Status Available
Price 207999

Design

Dimensions 147.3 x 71.3 x 7.6 mm
Weight 228 GRAM
Protection GRILLA GLASS 7

Network

Dual SIM DUAL SIM
2G Network GSM
3G Network HSDPA
4G Network LTE
5G Network 5G

Display

Display Type SUPER AMOLED
Size 6.84”
Resolution 1440 x 3100 pixels
Pixel Density 410 PPI
Touch Screen YES
Display Protection GORILLA GLASS7

Media

Loudspeaker YES
Handsfree YES

Camera

Primary 200MP drone camera+16MP+5MP+32MP
Camera Features LED
Selfie Camera 64MP
Selfie Camera Features HDR

Software

Operating System ANDROID 12

Hardware

Chipset Qualconm Snapdragon  888
GPU G58 MC3
RAM (Memory) 12 GB
Internal Storage 128/256 GB
Sensors Fingerprint /accelerometer/ gyro/proximity

 

Connectivity

Bluetooth YES v52
Wi-fi YES
USB YES

Battery

Battery Type Li-Ion (Lithium Ion)
Capacity 6900MAh
Placement LI-PO

Vivo unveiled the Vivo Flying Camera Phone. This is the World’s First Flying Camera Phone with Outstanding Features. In Pakistan, the Vivo Flying Camera Phone costs RS 207,999. It is also known as the Vivo Drone Camera Mobile Phone. Aside from the LED lights, there is a 200 megapixel quad camera setup.

Vivo Flying Camera Phone Launch Date, 200 MP Drone Camera, Features Detail & Price in Pakistan.

This phone has several outstanding features, specifications, and entertainment options, including a 200 MP back camera. In terms of display, it has a Super AMOLED 6.9-inch display. You may watch all videos with HDR sensors and Corning Gorilla Glass 7 protections using this. For those who adore Vivo. With a long-lasting battery, an impressive display, and fantastic specifications, this handset becomes a lot of fun for them.

The Primary Characteristics It has a 200 megapixel flying camera for recording. The rear camera has a resolution of 16 MP+5 MP+32 MP and a selfie camera with a resolution of 64MP MP. It comes with a 6900 maH battery. You Can Play PUBG Games Using This. It contains a fingerprint reader as well as a face ID sensor. What Mobile Z has the pricing of the Vivo Drone Camera Phone.

 

Read More

13 mins ago
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ 5G will be available On March 9

Xiaomi's Redmi released the Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S in...
42 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy A33 Price in Pakistan [Expected] & Features

Samsung Galaxy A33 Price in Pakistan Samsung Galaxy A33 price in Pakistan...
2 hours ago
How much will Apple's 'low-cost' iPhone cost?

According to The Sun, Apple is planning to release a new iPhone,...
21 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy A32 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy A32 costs Rs. 39,999. The retail pricing...
21 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy A73 Price in Pakistan [Expected] & Features

Samsung is launching its new 5G smartphone of its A-Series and the...
21 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy A23 Price in Pakistan (Expected) and Features

Samsung Galaxy A23 Price in Pakistan Samsung Galaxy A23 price in Pakistan...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

vivo Y15
16 seconds ago
Vivo Y15 Price in Pakistan and Full Specifications

The vivo Y15 is an upcoming smartphone in Pakistan that is projected...
Hareem Shah
7 mins ago
Throwback: TikTok star Hareem Shah’s swimming pool video goes viral

TikTok's queen Hareem Shah continues to create an uproar on the internet....
8 mins ago
Suzuki Swift Vs. Changan Alsvin Vs. Proton Saga

Suzuki Swift has finally arrived in Pakistan, after a long wait. For...
Vivo Y33s
9 mins ago
Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan and Specs

Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan The Vivo Y33s costs Rs. 39,999 in...
Adsence Ad 300X600