Vivo S1 Price in Pakistan and Specification – 2nd March 2022

Vivo S1 Price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the Vivo S1 4GB costs Rs. 35,999. The selling pricing of Vivo mobile products in formal warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

Vivo S1 4GB – The budget Version of the Series

Vivo has announced the S1 4GB, which is the regular version of the previous variant. Except for the internal and external memory of the Vivo S1 4GB, the majority of the specifications will remain the same. The chipset that will power the smartphone will be the same, the MediaTek Helio P65. This is essentially a mid-range chipset designed to power mid-range smartphones. The new Vivo S1 4GB comes with 4 gigabytes of RAM, which is adequate for a base model. The RAM will be available to perform various activities with ease. The built-in storage of the Vivo S1 4GB is 64 gigabytes, which is slightly less than the previous edition but still able to hold a large quantity of data. If you still want to expand the memory of the Vivo S1 4GB, you can use a microSD card, which allows the smartphone to store up to 256 gigabytes. The newly released smartphone Vivo 4GB features a 6.38-inch super AMOLED display screen with full HD with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The phone’s back camera combination has a primary lens with a resolution of 16 megapixels and an ultra-wide lens with a resolution of 8 megapixels for the Vivo S1 4GB. In terms of the phone’s depth sensor, it will be 2 megapixels. The phone’s front-facing camera will be 32 megapixels. The Vivo S1 4GB will include an under-display fingerprint reader to ensure utmost security. To give optimum power, the phone is powered by a strong 4500 mAh battery. The new S1 4GB will be a headache for Samsung because it is packed with high-end technology and is reasonably priced.

Vivo S1 4GB Specifications

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G bands LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) – Asia LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) – China Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/150 Mbps

Launch Announced 2019, September Status Available

Body Dimensions 159.5 x 75.2 x 8.1 mm (6.28 x 2.96 x 0.32 in) Weight 179 g (6.31 oz) SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 6.38 inches, 99.9 cm2 (~83.3% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~404 ppi density) Always-on display

Platform OS Android 9.0 (Pie); Funtouch 9 Chipset Mediatek MT6768 Helio P65 (12nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.7 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G52 MC2

Memory Card slot microSD, up to 256 GB (dedicated slot) Internal 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM

Main Camera Triple 16 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.8″, 1.12µm, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide)

2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 1080p@30fps

Selfie Camera Single 32 MP, f/2.0 Features HDR Video 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, proximity, compass

Battery Non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery Charging Fast battery charging 18W