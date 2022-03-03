Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 11:57 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Vivo V20 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 11:57 pm
Vivo V20

Vivo V20 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Vivo V20 Price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the Vivo V20 costs Rs. 54,999. The sale pricing of Vivo mobile devices under official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

• Price of Vivo V20 in Pakistan is Rs. 54,999.
• Price of Vivo in USD is $341.

Smart technology Vivo has revealed the V20, which is set to be released in October, which is not far away. As a result, the corporation will provide you with some fantastic smartphones. The new Vivo V20 series also has a SE version, which is likely to be released on the same day. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset will power the next handset. With this chipset, the Vivo V20 will deliver great results to the user. 5G connectivity will be supported by the handset’s processor. As a result, the upcoming Vivo V20 will not disappoint you when it comes to internet connectivity. The handset has an 8-gigabyte RAM capacity. It will come in two versions, each with the same amount of RAM. The Vivo Sharp V20 will have 128/256 gigabytes of internal storage. Until now, the dedicated slot has remained unknown. However, the handset’s internal storage capacity is sufficient, therefore no additional storage is required. Vivo’s forthcoming smartphone, the V20, will feature a triple-camera configuration on the back. The main sensor will be 64 megapixels, which is the high-end sensor used in most high-end smartphones. The V20 includes an ultra-wide lens with an 8 megapixel resolution and a 2 megapixel depth sensor. The V20’s rear camera arrangement is aided by a dual-LED flash, which aids the camera setup in low-light circumstances. The dual front-facing camera will have a 44-megapixel main sensor and a variety of interesting capabilities such as HDR Panorama. The device is powered by a non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery. Fast charging will be supported by the tremendous powerhouse. The Vivo V20, Samsung’s challenger, will be equipped with an under-display fingerprint sensor to safeguard data.

Vivo V20 detailed specifications

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 39, 40, 41
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
Body
Dimensions 161.3 x 74.2 x 7.4 mm (6.35 x 2.92 x 0.29 in)
Weight 171 g (6.03 oz)
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size 6.44 inches, 100.1 cm2 (~83.7% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~409 ppi density)
Platform
OS Android 11, Funtouch 11
Chipset Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
CPU Octa-core (2×2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
GPU Adreno 618
Memory
Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal 128GB 8GB RAM
Main Camera
Triple 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, 0.8Âµm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 120Ëš, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12Âµm, AF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
Features Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama
Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps, gyro-EIS
Selfie Camera
Single 44 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF
Features HDR
Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
24-bit/192kHz audio
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
NFC Yes
Radio No
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Battery
Type Li-Po 4000 mAh, non-removable
Charging Fast charging 33W

 

Read More

5 hours ago
Realme C21 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Realme C21 Price In Pakistan, the Realme C21 costs Rs. 21,599. The...
20 hours ago
The Huawei Nova 9 SE has been leaked, and it is the company's first phone with a 108MP camera

Can you believe Huawei has yet to release a phone with a...
20 hours ago
Oppo Reno7 Z 5G is now official, featuring a Snapdragon 695 processor, an AMOLED display, and Dual Orbit Lights

Oppo launched the Reno7 series in November, with three smartphones: the Reno7...
20 hours ago
The Samsung Galaxy A13 4G and Galaxy M23 5G have been NBTC certified

Samsung announced the Galaxy A13 5G last year, but has yet to...
20 hours ago
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specs

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Price Apple iPhone 11 Pro's retail price in...
21 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S20 Price in Pakistan and Specs

In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy S20 costs Rs. 170,999. The retail price...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Saba Qamar's
5 mins ago
Saba Qamar’s embarrassing scene in the new web series, beyond all bounds

In the trailer of the new web series "Mrs. and Mr. Shamim"...
Imran Ashraf, Amar Khan strikes a pose at the launch of Dum Mastam’s first song ‘Larki Achari’
22 mins ago
Imran Ashraf, Amar Khan strikes a pose at the launch of Dum Mastam’s first song ‘Larki Achari’

Dum Mastam: The upcoming film, starring Imran Ashraf and Amar Khan, has...
Fatima Effendi
32 mins ago
Fatima Effendi looks breathtaking in new alluring photos

She started her career as a child artist and today has earned...
Sibi cultural festival
42 mins ago
Sibi cultural festival kick-starts on Friday

The five-day annual historical and cultural festival of Sibi will start from...
Adsence Ad 300X600