Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 02:51 am
Vivo V21 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 02:51 am
Vivo V21

Vivo V21 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

The Vivo V21 costs Rs. 59,999 in Pakistan. The retail price of Vivo mobile products in official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

  • Price of Vivo V21 in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999.
  • Price of Vivo in USD is $372.

 

Vivo, a Chinese technology company, will release the V21 smartphone this year. This company is one of the world’s most powerful and well-known smartphone brands. We are pleased to learn that this powerful and standard Vivo smartphone is planning to launch a new smartphone called Vivo V21 in 2020. We have gathered information and impressive specifications about the upcoming new smartphone. Let us now go over the device’s specifications. The upcoming new smartphone Vivo’s V21 is powered by a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor.It will also be powered by the MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 800U chipset. It is regarded as one of the most powerful chipsets used in flagship smartphones, and its performance is very satisfactory. The Vivo V21 will be equipped with an AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen. The device’s display measures 6.44 inches and has a full HD plus resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Under the hood of this device is also a Mali-G57 MC3 GPU. The Vivo sharp V21’s SoC is paired with 8 gigabytes of RAM. The new handset will be able to process things in split seconds thanks to the combination of chipset and RAM. The new Vivo V21 has a massive amount of internal storage. The 128 gigabytes of internal storage on this smartphone will allow the user to store a large amount of data on the device for future use. In V21, there is also a dedicated slot for storing a large amount of data. Vivo’s upcoming smartphone will feature a triple rear camera setup. The primary sensor will be 64 megapixels, which is a high-end sensor found in many high-end smartphones. The V21 has an 8 megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2 megapixel depth sensor. The rear camera setup is accomplished with a dual-LED flash, which aids the V21’s camera setup in low-light conditions.

 

Vivo V21 detailed specifications

Vivo V21 5G Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 34, 38, 40, 41 – India
5G bands 78 Sub6 – India
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G
Launch
Announced 2021, April 27
Status Available. Released 2021, May 06
Body
Dimensions 159.7 x 73.9 x 7.3 mm (6.29 x 2.91 x 0.29 in)
Weight 176 g (6.21 oz)
Build Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back
SIM Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type AMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ)
Size 6.44 inches, 100.1 cm2 (~84.8% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~409 ppi density)
Platform
OS Android 11, Funtouch 11.1
Chipset MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 800U 5G (7 nm)
CPU Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G57 MC3
Memory
Card slot microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
Internal 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
UFS 2.2
Main Camera
Triple 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, 0.8Âµm, PDAF, OIS
8 MP, f/2.2, 120Ëš, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12Âµm
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
Features LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video 4K@30fps (no OIS), 1080p@30/60fps
Selfie Camera
Single 44 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, OIS
Features Dual-LED flash, HDR
Video 4K@30fps (no OIS), 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack No
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
NFC No
Radio No
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Battery
Type Li-Po 4000 mAh, non-removable
Charging Fast charging 33W, 63% in 30 min (advertised)
Tests
Performance AnTuTu: 336699 (v8), 365055 (v9)
GeekBench: 6516 (v4.4), 1600 (v5.1)
GFXBench: 17fps (ES 3.1 onscreen)
Display Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal)
Camera Photo / Video
Loudspeaker -28.2 LUFS (Average)
Battery life
Endurance rating 123h
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.5 stars, based on 3 reviews.

