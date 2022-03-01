Vivo V21 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

The Vivo V21 costs Rs. 59,999 in Pakistan. The retail price of Vivo mobile products in official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.
- Price of Vivo V21 in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999.
- Price of Vivo in USD is $372.
Vivo, a Chinese technology company, will release the V21 smartphone this year. This company is one of the world’s most powerful and well-known smartphone brands. We are pleased to learn that this powerful and standard Vivo smartphone is planning to launch a new smartphone called Vivo V21 in 2020. We have gathered information and impressive specifications about the upcoming new smartphone. Let us now go over the device’s specifications. The upcoming new smartphone Vivo’s V21 is powered by a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor.It will also be powered by the MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 800U chipset. It is regarded as one of the most powerful chipsets used in flagship smartphones, and its performance is very satisfactory. The Vivo V21 will be equipped with an AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen. The device’s display measures 6.44 inches and has a full HD plus resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Under the hood of this device is also a Mali-G57 MC3 GPU. The Vivo sharp V21’s SoC is paired with 8 gigabytes of RAM. The new handset will be able to process things in split seconds thanks to the combination of chipset and RAM. The new Vivo V21 has a massive amount of internal storage. The 128 gigabytes of internal storage on this smartphone will allow the user to store a large amount of data on the device for future use. In V21, there is also a dedicated slot for storing a large amount of data. Vivo’s upcoming smartphone will feature a triple rear camera setup. The primary sensor will be 64 megapixels, which is a high-end sensor found in many high-end smartphones. The V21 has an 8 megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2 megapixel depth sensor. The rear camera setup is accomplished with a dual-LED flash, which aids the V21’s camera setup in low-light conditions.
Vivo V21 detailed specifications
Vivo V21 5G Specifications
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G bands
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 34, 38, 40, 41 – India
|5G bands
|78 Sub6 – India
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G
|Launch
|Announced
|2021, April 27
|Status
|Available. Released 2021, May 06
|Body
|Dimensions
|159.7 x 73.9 x 7.3 mm (6.29 x 2.91 x 0.29 in)
|Weight
|176 g (6.21 oz)
|Build
|Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|AMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ)
|Size
|6.44 inches, 100.1 cm2 (~84.8% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~409 ppi density)
|Platform
|OS
|Android 11, Funtouch 11.1
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 800U 5G (7 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC3
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Internal
|128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
|
|UFS 2.2
|Main Camera
|Triple
|64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, 0.8Âµm, PDAF, OIS
8 MP, f/2.2, 120Ëš, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12Âµm
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|4K@30fps (no OIS), 1080p@30/60fps
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|44 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, OIS
|Features
|Dual-LED flash, HDR
|Video
|4K@30fps (no OIS), 1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|No
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.1, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|NFC
|No
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 4000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 33W, 63% in 30 min (advertised)
|Tests
|Performance
|AnTuTu: 336699 (v8), 365055 (v9)
GeekBench: 6516 (v4.4), 1600 (v5.1)
GFXBench: 17fps (ES 3.1 onscreen)
|Display
|Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal)
|Camera
|Photo / Video
|Loudspeaker
|-28.2 LUFS (Average)
|Battery life
|
Endurance rating 123h
|Rating
|Rating
|Average rating is 4.5 stars, based on 3 reviews.