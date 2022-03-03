Vivo V23 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Vivo V23 Price in Pakistan

The Vivo V23 costs Rs. 89,999 in Pakistan. The retail price of Vivo mobile products in official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

Smart technology Vivo is hard at work on the V23 smartphone, which will be released soon. According to reports, Vivo will release a new handset this month. This newcomer will be the successor to the Vivo V21 5G, which was released earlier this year. The upcoming smartphone will be called the Vivo V23 and will be in the mid-range segment. The upcoming smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC chipset. This is a powerful chipset that gracefully handles all of the specifications of high-end smartphones. A 2.5 GHz Octa-Core processor is installed under the hood of this Vivo V23 to provide more power. The device also has a Mali G68 GPU. The smartphone got a taste of the AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display, which is exclusive to this brand’s devices. This smartphone has a screen size of 6.44 inches. The Vivo V23 will feature a full-HD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The handset’s SoC is paired with 12 gigabytes of RAM. The Vivo Sharp V23’s chipset and RAM will make the phone’s processing speed lightning fast. The device has an internal storage capacity of 256 gigabytes. This is sufficient storage capacity to allow you to store a large amount of data for future use. In V23, the Vivo has an Android 11 operating system. The smartphone has a triple camera setup on the back, with the main camera being 64 megapixels and the secondary cameras being 8 megapixels and 2 megapixels.

Vivo V23 Specifications

Network Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE / 5G 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 CDMA 800 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41 5G bands 1, 3, 28, 40, 41, 78 SA/NSA Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A

Launch Announced 2021, November 23 Status Available. Released 2021, December 01

Body Dimensions 160.9 x 74.3 x 7.4 mm (6.33 x 2.93 x 0.29 in) Weight 172 g (6.07 oz) SIM Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type AMOLED Size 6.44 inches, 100.1 cm2 (~83.8% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~409 ppi density)

Platform OS Android 11, Funtouch 12 Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G (6 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G57 MC2

Memory Card slot microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Internal 128GB 8GB RAM

Main Camera Triple 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, 120Ëš, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12Âµm

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Features Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS

Selfie Camera Single 44 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF Features HDR Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack No 24-bit/192kHz audio

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS NFC No Radio No USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Battery Type Li-Po 4050 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast Charging 44W, 69% in 30 min (advertised)