Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 01:10 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Vivo V23e Price in Pakistan and Full Specs

Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 01:10 am
Vivo V23e

Vivo V23e Price in Pakistan and Full Specs

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Vivo V23e Price in Pakistan

The Vivo V23e costs Rs. 52,999 in Pakistan. The retail price of Vivo mobile products in official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

  • Price of Vivo V23e in Pakistan is Rs. 52,999.
  • Price of Vivo in USD is $329.

Smart technology Vivo will soon release the V23e to the market. Vivo, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, is releasing a new handset in its V21 series. The upcoming series will be the successor to the V21 series, which debuted earlier this year. The upcoming smartphone will be known as the Vivo V23e. The Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm) chipset will power the upcoming new smartphone. This processor in a smartphone will provide the user with powerful results. Under the hood of the new Vivo V23e smartphone is a 2.05 GHz Octa-Core processor. The phone has a 6.44-inch display and a powerful Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, which is common in mid-range smartphones. The Vivo V23e will have the most powerful display on the market, an AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen panel. The display’s resolution will be 1080 x 2400 pixels, which is the best resolution setting in this class. The RAM on the Vivo sharp V23e is also massive, with a capacity of 8 gigabytes. The RAM is of the highest quality, ensuring exceptional performance. The device has enough storage capacity to hold enough files that will be used in the future. The Vivo V23e has 128 gigabytes of internal storage. The handset will run the upcoming smartphone’s Android 11 operating system. A Triple Camera setup is located on the back of the newcomer known as the V23e. The phone’s primary sensor will be 64 megapixels, and the secondary sensor will be 8 megapixels. The third will function as a V23e 2 megapixel camera. The smartphone’s selfie shooter has a single lens, and the information confirms that it will have a 50 megapixel sensor. The handset V23e includes an optical fingerprint sensor beneath the display.

 

Vivo V23e detailed specifications

Vivo V23e Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
CDMA 800
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 38, 39, 40, 41
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
Launch
Announced 2021, November 09
Status Available. Released 2022, January 04
Body
Dimensions 160.9 x 74.3 x 7.4 mm (6.33 x 2.93 x 0.29 in)
Weight 172 g (6.07 oz)
SIM Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches, 100.1 cm2 (~83.8% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~409 ppi density)
Platform
OS Android 11, Funtouch 12
Chipset Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm)
CPU Octa-core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G57 MC2
Memory
Card slot microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
Internal 128GB 8GB RAM
Main Camera
Triple 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 120Ëš, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12Âµm
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
Features Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama
Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS
Selfie Camera
Single 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF
Features HDR
Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack No
24-bit/192kHz audio
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
NFC No
Radio No
USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Battery
Type Li-Po 4050 mAh, non-removable
Charging Fast Charging 44W, 69% in 30 min (advertised)
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.5 stars, based on 3 reviews.

Read More

22 hours ago
The Samsung Galaxy A13 and A23 have been released at a low cost

Samsung's best-selling smartphone lineup is the Galaxy A series. The next generation...
23 hours ago
WhatsApp Is Making Group Management Easier

We first heard about WhatsApp working on a new "Community Home" in...
1 day ago
iPhone Trick: Genius iPhone camera trick almost no one knows exists revealed

Your iPhone has a hidden feature that allows you to quickly and...
1 day ago
Vivo Y15 Price in Pakistan and Full Specifications

The vivo Y15 is an upcoming smartphone in Pakistan that is projected...
1 day ago
Vivo Drone Camera Phone Price in Pakistan - Specs - Reviews

Vivo Drone Camera Phone : The flying camera can be slid out...
1 day ago
Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan and Specs

Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan The Vivo Y33s costs Rs. 39,999 in...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Zarmeena Ikram
27 mins ago
Zarmeena Ikram new bold photos set the internet on fire

Zarmeena Ikram, a fashion icon and brilliant actress, gave us sizzling vibes...
Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind
37 mins ago
Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind meets Zardari, discusses politics

Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf in Balochistan Assembly Sardar Yar Muhammad...
Next G7 sanctions should hit Russian oligarchs: minister
39 mins ago
Next G7 sanctions should hit Russian oligarchs: minister

FRANKFURT, March 6, 2022 (AFP) - The next round of G7 sanctions against...
Prince Harry
43 mins ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘do not like to do things quietly,’ according to a source

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been advised to return to the...
Adsence Ad 300X600