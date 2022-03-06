Vivo V23e Price in Pakistan and Full Specs

Vivo V23e Price in Pakistan
The Vivo V23e costs Rs. 52,999 in Pakistan. The retail price of Vivo mobile products in official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.
- Price of Vivo V23e in Pakistan is Rs. 52,999.
- Price of Vivo in USD is $329.
Smart technology Vivo will soon release the V23e to the market. Vivo, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, is releasing a new handset in its V21 series. The upcoming series will be the successor to the V21 series, which debuted earlier this year. The upcoming smartphone will be known as the Vivo V23e. The Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm) chipset will power the upcoming new smartphone. This processor in a smartphone will provide the user with powerful results. Under the hood of the new Vivo V23e smartphone is a 2.05 GHz Octa-Core processor. The phone has a 6.44-inch display and a powerful Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, which is common in mid-range smartphones. The Vivo V23e will have the most powerful display on the market, an AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen panel. The display’s resolution will be 1080 x 2400 pixels, which is the best resolution setting in this class. The RAM on the Vivo sharp V23e is also massive, with a capacity of 8 gigabytes. The RAM is of the highest quality, ensuring exceptional performance. The device has enough storage capacity to hold enough files that will be used in the future. The Vivo V23e has 128 gigabytes of internal storage. The handset will run the upcoming smartphone’s Android 11 operating system. A Triple Camera setup is located on the back of the newcomer known as the V23e. The phone’s primary sensor will be 64 megapixels, and the secondary sensor will be 8 megapixels. The third will function as a V23e 2 megapixel camera. The smartphone’s selfie shooter has a single lens, and the information confirms that it will have a 50 megapixel sensor. The handset V23e includes an optical fingerprint sensor beneath the display.
Vivo V23e detailed specifications
Vivo V23e Specifications
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|
|CDMA 800
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G bands
|1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 38, 39, 40, 41
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
|Launch
|Announced
|2021, November 09
|Status
|Available. Released 2022, January 04
|Body
|Dimensions
|160.9 x 74.3 x 7.4 mm (6.33 x 2.93 x 0.29 in)
|Weight
|172 g (6.07 oz)
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.44 inches, 100.1 cm2 (~83.8% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~409 ppi density)
|Platform
|OS
|Android 11, Funtouch 12
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Internal
|128GB 8GB RAM
|Main Camera
|Triple
|64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 120Ëš, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12Âµm
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
|Features
|Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|No
|
|24-bit/192kHz audio
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|NFC
|No
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 4050 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast Charging 44W, 69% in 30 min (advertised)
|Rating
|Rating
|Average rating is 4.5 stars, based on 3 reviews.