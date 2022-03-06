Vivo V23e Price in Pakistan and Full Specs

Vivo V23e Price in Pakistan

The Vivo V23e costs Rs. 52,999 in Pakistan. The retail price of Vivo mobile products in official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

Price of Vivo V23e in Pakistan is Rs. 52,999.

Price of Vivo in USD is $329.

Smart technology Vivo will soon release the V23e to the market. Vivo, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, is releasing a new handset in its V21 series. The upcoming series will be the successor to the V21 series, which debuted earlier this year. The upcoming smartphone will be known as the Vivo V23e. The Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm) chipset will power the upcoming new smartphone. This processor in a smartphone will provide the user with powerful results. Under the hood of the new Vivo V23e smartphone is a 2.05 GHz Octa-Core processor. The phone has a 6.44-inch display and a powerful Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, which is common in mid-range smartphones. The Vivo V23e will have the most powerful display on the market, an AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen panel. The display’s resolution will be 1080 x 2400 pixels, which is the best resolution setting in this class. The RAM on the Vivo sharp V23e is also massive, with a capacity of 8 gigabytes. The RAM is of the highest quality, ensuring exceptional performance. The device has enough storage capacity to hold enough files that will be used in the future. The Vivo V23e has 128 gigabytes of internal storage. The handset will run the upcoming smartphone’s Android 11 operating system. A Triple Camera setup is located on the back of the newcomer known as the V23e. The phone’s primary sensor will be 64 megapixels, and the secondary sensor will be 8 megapixels. The third will function as a V23e 2 megapixel camera. The smartphone’s selfie shooter has a single lens, and the information confirms that it will have a 50 megapixel sensor. The handset V23e includes an optical fingerprint sensor beneath the display.

Vivo V23e detailed specifications

Vivo V23e Specifications

Network Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 CDMA 800 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 38, 39, 40, 41 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A

Launch Announced 2021, November 09 Status Available. Released 2022, January 04

Body Dimensions 160.9 x 74.3 x 7.4 mm (6.33 x 2.93 x 0.29 in) Weight 172 g (6.07 oz) SIM Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type AMOLED Size 6.44 inches, 100.1 cm2 (~83.8% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~409 ppi density)

Platform OS Android 11, Funtouch 12 Chipset Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G57 MC2

Memory Card slot microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Internal 128GB 8GB RAM

Main Camera Triple 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, 120Ëš, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12Âµm

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Features Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS

Selfie Camera Single 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF Features HDR Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack No 24-bit/192kHz audio

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS NFC No Radio No USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Battery Type Li-Po 4050 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast Charging 44W, 69% in 30 min (advertised)