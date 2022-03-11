Vivo Y01 has been introduced with Helio P35 & Android 11 Go Edition

Vivo Y01: Vivo introduced the Vivo Y33s 5G for the users less than a week ago, and now the brand has added another smartphone to its Y-series under the designation Y01.

The smartphone is now only available in African regions, according to the company’s official website, and it’s an entry-level device.

We’ll go over the spec sheet in-depth further down.

Design & Display

In terms of appearance, the smartphone has a textured plastic back with a camera island that houses a single 13MP main sensor and an LED flash. The back panel design is very similar to the Vivo Y15s that was previously released.

The Vivo Y01 has a 6.51-inch Halo FullView HD quality LCD panel with an Eye Protection Mode that filters out dangerous blue light. The phone also has a fingerprint scanner on the side, as well as a Face Access function that allows you to unlock the phone with your face.

The Vivo Y01 comes in two colours: Sapphire Blue and Elegant Black.

Storage and Hardware

The gadget is powered by the Helio P35 chipset, which is paired with 2/3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. A dedicated microSD card slot allows for storage expansion.

The handset runs Funtouch OS 11.1 on top of Android 11 Go Edition in terms of software. A micro-USB charging connector, Bluetooth v5.0 compatibility, and Wi-Fi 2.4GHz/5GHz are all available connectivity options.

Cameras

The Vivo Y01 is equipped with a single 13MP main sensor and an LED flash. However, certain areas will receive an 8MP camera instead. A 5MP selfie camera is also included.

Battery & Availability

A 5,000 mAh battery powers the smartphone, which is charged at 10W via a micro USB connector. Reverse wired charging is also possible.

While we know the features of this smartphone, we haven’t heard anything from the firm about its availability or cost.

Vivo Y01 Specifications

Chipset: MediaTek Helio P35 chipset CPU: Octa-core (4×2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) GPU: PowerVR GE8320

MediaTek Helio P35 chipset OS: Android 11 (Go edition), Funtouch 11.1

Android 11 (Go edition), Funtouch 11.1 Display: 6.51″ Halo FullView IPS LCD with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution

6.51″ Halo FullView IPS LCD with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution Memory: RAM: 2GB, 3GB Internal: 32GB Card slot: Yes

Camera: Rear (Single): 8 MP, f/2.0, AF or 13 MP, f/2.2, AF Front: 5MP

Colours: Sapphire Blue, Elegant Black

Sapphire Blue, Elegant Black Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted

Side-mounted Battery: 5,000 mAh, 10W charging

