Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 07:42 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Vivo Y01 has been introduced with Helio P35 & Android 11 Go Edition

Vivo Y01: Vivo introduced the Vivo Y33s 5G for the users less than a week ago, and now the brand has added another smartphone to its Y-series under the designation Y01.

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 07:42 pm
Vivo Y01

Vivo Y01. © Yahoo

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Vivo Y01: Vivo introduced the Vivo Y33s 5G for the users less than a week ago, and now the brand has added another smartphone to its Y-series under the designation Y01.

The smartphone is now only available in African regions, according to the company’s official website, and it’s an entry-level device.

We’ll go over the spec sheet in-depth further down.

Design & Display

In terms of appearance, the smartphone has a textured plastic back with a camera island that houses a single 13MP main sensor and an LED flash. The back panel design is very similar to the Vivo Y15s that was previously released.

The Vivo Y01 has a 6.51-inch Halo FullView HD quality LCD panel with an Eye Protection Mode that filters out dangerous blue light. The phone also has a fingerprint scanner on the side, as well as a Face Access function that allows you to unlock the phone with your face.

The Vivo Y01 comes in two colours: Sapphire Blue and Elegant Black.

Storage and Hardware

The gadget is powered by the Helio P35 chipset, which is paired with 2/3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. A dedicated microSD card slot allows for storage expansion.

The handset runs Funtouch OS 11.1 on top of Android 11 Go Edition in terms of software. A micro-USB charging connector, Bluetooth v5.0 compatibility, and Wi-Fi 2.4GHz/5GHz are all available connectivity options.

Cameras

The Vivo Y01 is equipped with a single 13MP main sensor and an LED flash. However, certain areas will receive an 8MP camera instead. A 5MP selfie camera is also included.

Battery & Availability

A 5,000 mAh battery powers the smartphone, which is charged at 10W via a micro USB connector. Reverse wired charging is also possible.

While we know the features of this smartphone, we haven’t heard anything from the firm about its availability or cost.

Vivo Y01 Specifications

  • Chipset: MediaTek Helio P35 chipset
    • CPU: Octa-core (4×2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
    • GPU: PowerVR GE8320
  • OS: Android 11 (Go edition), Funtouch 11.1
  • Display: 6.51″ Halo FullView IPS LCD with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution
  • Memory:
    • RAM: 2GB, 3GB
    • Internal: 32GB
    • Card slot: Yes
  • Camera:
    • Rear (Single): 8 MP, f/2.0, AF or 13 MP, f/2.2, AF
    • Front: 5MP
  • Colours: Sapphire Blue, Elegant Black
  • Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh, 10W charging

For the latest Sci-Tech News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sci-Tech News on bolnews.com

Read More

1 day ago
Inside a mind-boggling plan to dig the world's deepest hole and 'unleash limitless energy.'

AN ENERGY COMPANY intends to drill deeper than ever before into the...
1 day ago
Samsung Galaxy A73 Price in Pakistan [Expected] & Features

Samsung is launching its new 5G smartphone of its A-Series and the...
1 day ago
Samsung Galaxy A33 Price in Pakistan [Expected] & Features

Samsung Galaxy A33 Price in Pakistan Samsung Galaxy A33 price in Pakistan...
1 day ago
Apple Iphone 14 Pro Max Price in Pakistan & Features

There have been a number of resources confirmed about the design and...
2 days ago
A mind-blowing video shows how a Chinese rocket collided with the Moon three days ago

A LARGE PIECE OF SPACE ROCKET DEBRIS IS BELIEVED TO HAVE CRASHED...
2 days ago
Vivo Y20 Price in Pakistan After PTA Increased TAX

PTA Mobile Tax Vivo Y20: This is the era of mobile phones...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Prince Charles
1 min ago
Prince Charles sends a heartfelt message to people of Australia after flooding

Following the sad fatalities and damage caused by extensive floods in Queensland...
Duchess Camilla
3 mins ago
Duchess Camilla warns that a month after COVID recovery, she “might lose her voice.”

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, recently shed light on the lingering effects of...
WATCH: Hareem Shah's top 5 viral videos!
4 mins ago
WATCH: Hareem Shah’s top 5 viral videos!

Hareem Shah is a famous TikToker and social media star who rose...
Prince William
5 mins ago
Prince William is dealing with ‘constant regrets’ in his relationship with Prince Harry

Experts recently spoke out about the 'constant strain' that Prince William is...
Adsence Ad 300X600