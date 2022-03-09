Vivo Y20 Price in Pakistan After PTA Increased TAX

PTA Mobile Tax Vivo Y20: This is the era of mobile phones and telecom equipment, which are now necessities. Unfortunately, these necessities are also subjected to significant tariffs in the government’s mini-budget, making access to these equipment practically unattainable for the average person.

Vivo Y20 Price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y20 costs Rs. 26,999 in Pakistan. Official dealers and warranty providers set the retail pricing of Vivo mobile handsets under official warranty.

Price of Vivo in USD is $167.

Mobile Phone PTA Tax Calculator (Passport)

Mobile Phone Value in USD PTA Tax in Pak Rupees (PKR) $1 to $30 Rs. 430 $31 to $100 Rs. 3200 $101 to $200 Rs. 9580 $201 to $350 Rs. 12200 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem $351 to $500 Rs. 17800 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem $501 and above Rs. 36870 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem

Mobile Phone PTA Tax Calculator (CNIC)