Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 06:17 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Vivo Y20 Price in Pakistan After PTA Increased TAX

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 06:17 pm
Vivo Y20

Vivo Y20 Price in Pakistan After PTA Increased TAX

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

PTA Mobile Tax Vivo Y20: This is the era of mobile phones and telecom equipment, which are now necessities. Unfortunately, these necessities are also subjected to significant tariffs in the government’s mini-budget, making access to these equipment practically unattainable for the average person.

Vivo Y20 Price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y20 costs Rs. 26,999 in Pakistan. Official dealers and warranty providers set the retail pricing of Vivo mobile handsets under official warranty.

  • Price of Vivo Y20 in Pakistan is Rs. 26,999.
  • Price of Vivo in USD is $167.

PTA Mobile Tax List 2022: Tax to Register your Samsung Galaxy S10

Mobile Phone PTA Tax Calculator (Passport)

Mobile Phone Value in USD PTA Tax in Pak Rupees (PKR)
$1 to $30 Rs. 430
$31 to $100 Rs. 3200
$101 to $200 Rs. 9580
$201 to $350 Rs. 12200 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
$351 to $500 Rs. 17800 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
$501 and above Rs. 36870 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem

Mobile Phone PTA Tax Calculator (CNIC)

Mobile Phone Value in USD PTA Tax in Pak Rupees (PKR)
$1 to $30 Rs. 550
$31 to $100 Rs. 4323
$101 to $200 Rs. 11561
$201 to $350 Rs. 14661 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
$351 to $500 Rs. 23420 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
$501 and above Rs. 37007 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem

 

Read More

18 hours ago
Apple introduces the new iPad Air, which features the M1 chipset and 5G support

Today's Apple event saw the announcement of a brand new iPad Air,...
18 hours ago
Iran says puts new military satellite in orbit

TEHRAN, March 8, 2022 (AFP) - Iran announced Tuesday it had successfully placed...
18 hours ago
The new iPhone 14 features a HUGE change that Apple fans have been clamouring for for years

APPLE intends to upgrade the design of its next iPhone, making one...
18 hours ago
iPhone SE 3 release date: Cheap iPhone unveiled at Apple launch with price CONFIRMED

At its most recent launch event, APPLE unveiled the all-new iPhone SE...
18 hours ago
Apple has unveiled TWO new iPhone colours, which will be available for purchase this week

APPLE'S Peek Performance event delivered on its promise. Tim Cook, CEO of...
20 hours ago
How to Watch Apple's 'Peek Performance' Event Livestream on Tuesday, March 8th

How to Watch Apple's 'Peek Performance' Event Following much speculation and rumours,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Redmi Note 9
15 mins ago
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Price In Pakistan, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9...
17 mins ago
Horoscope Today March 09, 2022: Check astrological predictions for Horoscope, ARIES, TAURUS, and GEMINI and others

Horoscope Today March 09: Good or bad, be prepared for all the...
Iqra Aziz shares her C-Section birth with baby Kabir
17 mins ago
Iqra Aziz shares her C-Section birth experience with baby Kabir

Pakistani actor Iqra Aziz is chastising people who judge women who are...
Ukraine
17 mins ago
Ukraine to discuss ceasefire with Russian counterpart

KYIV - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he will discuss a...
Adsence Ad 300X600