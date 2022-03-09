Adsence Ad 160X600
Vivo Y20 Price in Pakistan After PTA Increased TAX
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250
PTA Mobile Tax Vivo Y20: This is the era of mobile phones and telecom equipment, which are now necessities. Unfortunately, these necessities are also subjected to significant tariffs in the government’s mini-budget, making access to these equipment practically unattainable for the average person.
Vivo Y20 Price in Pakistan
The Vivo Y20 costs Rs. 26,999 in Pakistan. Official dealers and warranty providers set the retail pricing of Vivo mobile handsets under official warranty.
- Price of Vivo Y20 in Pakistan is Rs. 26,999.
- Price of Vivo in USD is $167.
PTA Mobile Tax List 2022: Tax to Register your Samsung Galaxy S10
Mobile Phone PTA Tax Calculator (Passport)
|Mobile Phone Value in USD
|PTA Tax in Pak Rupees (PKR)
|$1 to $30
|Rs. 430
|$31 to $100
|Rs. 3200
|$101 to $200
|Rs. 9580
|$201 to $350
|Rs. 12200 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
|$351 to $500
|Rs. 17800 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
|$501 and above
|Rs. 36870 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
Mobile Phone PTA Tax Calculator (CNIC)
|Mobile Phone Value in USD
|PTA Tax in Pak Rupees (PKR)
|$1 to $30
|Rs. 550
|$31 to $100
|Rs. 4323
|$101 to $200
|Rs. 11561
|$201 to $350
|Rs. 14661 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
|$351 to $500
|Rs. 23420 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
|$501 and above
|Rs. 37007 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
Download BOL News App for latest news