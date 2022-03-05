Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 03:30 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Vivo Y21T Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 03:30 am
Vivo Y21T

Vivo Y21T Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

The official pricing of the Vivo Y21t in Pakistan is Rs. 34,999. The Vivo Y21t smartphone was released on February 2, 2022. This Vivo 4 GB RAM / 128 GB internal storage model is available in Midnight Blue and Pearl White.

  • Official Price of Vivo Y21t in Pakistan is Rs. 34,999.
  • Official Price of Vivo in USD is $261.

Vivo Y21t – A Low -End Smartphone Of The Company
Smart technology Vivo will shortly release the Y21t to the market. Vivo, a Chinese electronics company, is releasing a new smartphone in its Y-series. The debut date has yet to be determined, but it will take place next year. The upcoming smartphone will be a low-end device known as the Vivo Y21t. The new smartphone will be powered by the powerful Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G CPU (6 nm). This chipset is utilised in mid-range smartphones, and the Vivo Y21t includes a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor within the cellphone to offer it greater power. The gadget sports an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, and customers will like utilising this screen size in the next new Vivo Y21t, which has a large screen size of 6.51 Inches. This smartphone has a 720 x 1600 pixel full HD + resolution. There is also an Adreno 610 GPU. The Vivo sharp Y21t comes with 6 gigabytes of RAM, which will help the chipset work efficiently and make the execution speed lightning quick. This forthcoming device has 128 gigabytes of inbuilt storage space. Vivo has included a MicroSD Card in the Y21t to expand capacity. The device will be outfitted with a Triple Camera system. The handset’s sensor will have 50 megapixels, 2 megapixels, and 2 megapixels. The Y21selfie t’s camera will be 8 megapixels. The operating system of the smartphone is Android 11.0. This low-cost handset, the Y21t, offers a 3.5mm audio jack for listening to music. There is also a Fingerprint reader on the side to protect your data from loss. The battery of the Y21t is massive, with a capacity of 5000 mAh. There is also a Fast battery charging of 18W in this new Vivo device, the Y21t. Samsung and other smartphone tech companies are making it difficult for other tech behemoths to compete in the market, since smartphones like the Vivo Y21t provide users with everything they require.

Vivo Y21 Specifications

 

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G bands 1, 3, 5, 8, 38, 40, 41
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE
Launch
Announced 2021, August 20
Status Available. Released 2021, August 20
Body
Dimensions 164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm (6.47 x 3.00 x 0.31 in)
Weight 182 g (6.42 oz)
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type IPS LCD
Size 6.51 inches, 102.3 cm2 (~81.8% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density)
Platform
OS Android 11, Funtouch 11.1
Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
CPU Octa-core (4×2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
GPU PowerVR GE8320
Memory
Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM
Main Camera
Dual 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
Features LED flash
Video 1080p@30fps
Selfie Camera
Single 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
Video 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
NFC No
Radio FM radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Battery
Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging Fast charging 18W
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.0 stars, based on 4 reviews.

 

 

 

For the latest Technology News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Technology News on bolnews.com 

Read More

37 mins ago
WhatsApp Is Making Group Management Easier

We first heard about WhatsApp working on a new "Community Home" in...
4 hours ago
iPhone Trick: Genius iPhone camera trick almost no one knows exists revealed

Your iPhone has a hidden feature that allows you to quickly and...
7 hours ago
Vivo Y15 Price in Pakistan and Full Specifications

The vivo Y15 is an upcoming smartphone in Pakistan that is projected...
7 hours ago
Vivo Drone Camera Phone Price in Pakistan - Specs - Reviews

Vivo Drone Camera Phone : The flying camera can be slid out...
7 hours ago
Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan and Specs

Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan The Vivo Y33s costs Rs. 39,999 in...
7 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy A12 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Samsung Galaxy A12 Price in Pakistan The Samsung Galaxy A12 is now...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Samsung M33
12 mins ago
Samsung Introduces the Low-Cost M23 and M33 Phones

The Galaxy M23 and M33 join Samsung's low-cost smartphone lineup. The two...
Samsung Galaxy A53
17 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy A53 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A53 is expected to cost Rs. 69,999 in Pakistan....
Samsung Galaxy A13 and A23
22 mins ago
The Samsung Galaxy A13 and A23 have been released at a low cost

Samsung's best-selling smartphone lineup is the Galaxy A series. The next generation...
Toyota's First Electric Sedan
27 mins ago
PHOTOS: The Production Model of Toyota’s First Electric Sedan Has Been Spotted

Toyota and Lexus debuted a number of electric car prototypes last year,...
Adsence Ad 300X600