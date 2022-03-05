Vivo Y21T Price in Pakistan and Specifications

The official pricing of the Vivo Y21t in Pakistan is Rs. 34,999. The Vivo Y21t smartphone was released on February 2, 2022. This Vivo 4 GB RAM / 128 GB internal storage model is available in Midnight Blue and Pearl White.

Official Price of Vivo Y21t in USD is $261.

Smart technology Vivo will shortly release the Y21t to the market. Vivo, a Chinese electronics company, is releasing a new smartphone in its Y-series. The debut date has yet to be determined, but it will take place next year. The upcoming smartphone will be a low-end device known as the Vivo Y21t. The new smartphone will be powered by the powerful Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G CPU (6 nm). This chipset is utilised in mid-range smartphones, and the Vivo Y21t includes a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor within the cellphone to offer it greater power. The gadget sports an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, and customers will like utilising this screen size in the next new Vivo Y21t, which has a large screen size of 6.51 Inches. This smartphone has a 720 x 1600 pixel full HD + resolution. There is also an Adreno 610 GPU. The Vivo sharp Y21t comes with 6 gigabytes of RAM, which will help the chipset work efficiently and make the execution speed lightning quick. This forthcoming device has 128 gigabytes of inbuilt storage space. Vivo has included a MicroSD Card in the Y21t to expand capacity. The device will be outfitted with a Triple Camera system. The handset’s sensor will have 50 megapixels, 2 megapixels, and 2 megapixels. The Y21selfie t’s camera will be 8 megapixels. The operating system of the smartphone is Android 11.0. This low-cost handset, the Y21t, offers a 3.5mm audio jack for listening to music. There is also a Fingerprint reader on the side to protect your data from loss. The battery of the Y21t is massive, with a capacity of 5000 mAh. There is also a Fast battery charging of 18W in this new Vivo device, the Y21t. Samsung and other smartphone tech companies are making it difficult for other tech behemoths to compete in the market, since smartphones like the Vivo Y21t provide users with everything they require.

Vivo Y21 Specifications

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G bands 1, 3, 5, 8, 38, 40, 41 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE

Launch Announced 2021, August 20 Status Available. Released 2021, August 20

Body Dimensions 164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm (6.47 x 3.00 x 0.31 in) Weight 182 g (6.42 oz) SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.51 inches, 102.3 cm2 (~81.8% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density)

Platform OS Android 11, Funtouch 11.1 Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) CPU Octa-core (4×2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) GPU PowerVR GE8320

Memory Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM

Main Camera Dual 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Features LED flash Video 1080p@30fps

Selfie Camera Single 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide) Video 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS NFC No Radio FM radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Battery Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 18W

Rating Rating Average rating is 4.0 stars, based on 4 reviews.

