Vivo Y51 price in Pakistan and Specifications

Vivo Y51 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y51 costs Rs. 32,999 in Pakistan. The retail price of Vivo mobile products in official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

Price of Vivo in USD is $205.

Smart technology Vivo is working on the Y51. The smartphone press release contains a wealth of information. The Vivo Y51 handset, the company’s upcoming smartphone, will be powered by a mid-range Snapdragon 665 processor. Although the smartphone’s chipset is mid-range, the phone’s other specifications are high. The Vivo Y51 has 4 gigabytes of RAM capacity, which is standard in most companies’ high-end smartphones. However, the company’s manufacturer introduces it in the Vivo Y51’s in order to capture the attention of the users. The device’s internal storage capacity will be 128 gigabytes. This is a massive amount of storage capacity that will allow the Vivo sharp Y51 user to save a massive amount of data for future use. The device will have a dedicated slot that can be used to expand the device’s storage capacity. Vivo’s upcoming Y51 smartphone will feature a quad camera setup. The handset’s primary sensor will be 48 megapixels. This is the sensor found in the majority of high-end smartphones. The Y51 has not revealed any information about the smartphone’s remaining sensors. However, we can expect it to include a powerful rear camera setup. The front-facing camera will have a resolution of 16 megapixels. The Y51’s camera setup is packed with features that will improve the smartphone’s photography quality. The company’s upcoming smartphone will feature a Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen. The Vivo Y51’s display screen measures 6.38 inches and has a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The upcoming Vivo Y51’s Li-Po Non-removable 4500 mAh battery will make it a competitor to the upcoming Samsung.

Vivo Y51 Specifications

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G bands 1, 3, 5, 8, 40 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A

Launch Announced 2020, September 15 Status Available. Released 2020, September 19

Body Dimensions 159.3 x 75.2 x 8.7 mm (6.27 x 2.96 x 0.34 in) Weight 186.7 g (6.60 oz) SIM Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 6.38 inches, 99.9 cm2 (~83.4% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~404 ppi density)

Platform OS Android 10, Funtouch 10 Chipset Qualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm) CPU Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) GPU Adreno 610

Memory Card slot microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Internal 128GB 4GB RAM

Main Camera Quad 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8Âµm, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, 120Ëš, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12Âµm

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS

Selfie Camera Single 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06″ 1.0Âµm Features HDR Video 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Battery Type Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 18W