Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 12:18 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Vivo Y51 price in Pakistan and Specifications

Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 12:18 am
Vivo Y51

Vivo Y51 price in Pakistan and Specifications

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Vivo Y51 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y51 costs Rs. 32,999 in Pakistan. The retail price of Vivo mobile products in official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

  • Price of Vivo Y51 in Pakistan is Rs. 32,999.
  • Price of Vivo in USD is $205.

Smart technology Vivo is working on the Y51. The smartphone press release contains a wealth of information. The Vivo Y51 handset, the company’s upcoming smartphone, will be powered by a mid-range Snapdragon 665 processor. Although the smartphone’s chipset is mid-range, the phone’s other specifications are high. The Vivo Y51 has 4 gigabytes of RAM capacity, which is standard in most companies’ high-end smartphones. However, the company’s manufacturer introduces it in the Vivo Y51’s in order to capture the attention of the users. The device’s internal storage capacity will be 128 gigabytes. This is a massive amount of storage capacity that will allow the Vivo sharp Y51 user to save a massive amount of data for future use. The device will have a dedicated slot that can be used to expand the device’s storage capacity. Vivo’s upcoming Y51 smartphone will feature a quad camera setup. The handset’s primary sensor will be 48 megapixels. This is the sensor found in the majority of high-end smartphones. The Y51 has not revealed any information about the smartphone’s remaining sensors. However, we can expect it to include a powerful rear camera setup. The front-facing camera will have a resolution of 16 megapixels. The Y51’s camera setup is packed with features that will improve the smartphone’s photography quality. The company’s upcoming smartphone will feature a Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen. The Vivo Y51’s display screen measures 6.38 inches and has a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The upcoming Vivo Y51’s Li-Po Non-removable 4500 mAh battery will make it a competitor to the upcoming Samsung.

 

Vivo Y51 Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G bands 1, 3, 5, 8, 40
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
Launch
Announced 2020, September 15
Status Available. Released 2020, September 19
Body
Dimensions 159.3 x 75.2 x 8.7 mm (6.27 x 2.96 x 0.34 in)
Weight 186.7 g (6.60 oz)
SIM Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size 6.38 inches, 99.9 cm2 (~83.4% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~404 ppi density)
Platform
OS Android 10, Funtouch 10
Chipset Qualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm)
CPU Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
GPU Adreno 610
Memory
Card slot microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
Internal 128GB 4GB RAM
Main Camera
Quad 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8Âµm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 120Ëš, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12Âµm
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
Features LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS
Selfie Camera
Single 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06″ 1.0Âµm
Features HDR
Video 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
Radio FM radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Battery
Type Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable
Charging Fast charging 18W
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.4 stars, based on 72 reviews.

Read More

5 hours ago
Oppo F19 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Oppo F19 Price In Pakistan, the Oppo F19 costs Rs. 36,999. The...
5 hours ago
Realme C21 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Realme C21 Price In Pakistan, the Realme C21 costs Rs. 21,599. The...
21 hours ago
The Huawei Nova 9 SE has been leaked, and it is the company's first phone with a 108MP camera

Can you believe Huawei has yet to release a phone with a...
21 hours ago
Oppo Reno7 Z 5G is now official, featuring a Snapdragon 695 processor, an AMOLED display, and Dual Orbit Lights

Oppo launched the Reno7 series in November, with three smartphones: the Reno7...
21 hours ago
The Samsung Galaxy A13 4G and Galaxy M23 5G have been NBTC certified

Samsung announced the Galaxy A13 5G last year, but has yet to...
21 hours ago
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specs

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Price Apple iPhone 11 Pro's retail price in...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Garena free Fire Redeem Codes 04 March 2022
3 mins ago
Garena free Fire Redeem Codes 04 March 2022

For On the 4th of March in the year 2022, you can...
Wordle Answer Today
7 mins ago
Wordle Answer Today 4th March #258 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Here is the Wordle word 258 that was released today, 4th March,...
Prince Harry
18 mins ago
Prince Harry and Meghan plan to return to the UK as “part-time royals.” when Charles becomes king

According to a royal author, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who moved...
Vivo V20
23 mins ago
Vivo V20 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Vivo V20 Price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Vivo V20 costs Rs....
Adsence Ad 300X600