Vivo Y51 price in Pakistan and Specifications

Vivo Y51 price in Pakistan
The Vivo Y51 costs Rs. 32,999 in Pakistan. The retail price of Vivo mobile products in official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.
Smart technology Vivo is working on the Y51. The smartphone press release contains a wealth of information. The Vivo Y51 handset, the company’s upcoming smartphone, will be powered by a mid-range Snapdragon 665 processor. Although the smartphone’s chipset is mid-range, the phone’s other specifications are high. The Vivo Y51 has 4 gigabytes of RAM capacity, which is standard in most companies’ high-end smartphones. However, the company’s manufacturer introduces it in the Vivo Y51’s in order to capture the attention of the users. The device’s internal storage capacity will be 128 gigabytes. This is a massive amount of storage capacity that will allow the Vivo sharp Y51 user to save a massive amount of data for future use. The device will have a dedicated slot that can be used to expand the device’s storage capacity. Vivo’s upcoming Y51 smartphone will feature a quad camera setup. The handset’s primary sensor will be 48 megapixels. This is the sensor found in the majority of high-end smartphones. The Y51 has not revealed any information about the smartphone’s remaining sensors. However, we can expect it to include a powerful rear camera setup. The front-facing camera will have a resolution of 16 megapixels. The Y51’s camera setup is packed with features that will improve the smartphone’s photography quality. The company’s upcoming smartphone will feature a Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen. The Vivo Y51’s display screen measures 6.38 inches and has a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The upcoming Vivo Y51’s Li-Po Non-removable 4500 mAh battery will make it a competitor to the upcoming Samsung.
Vivo Y51 Specifications
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G bands
|1, 3, 5, 8, 40
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
|Launch
|Announced
|2020, September 15
|Status
|Available. Released 2020, September 19
|Body
|Dimensions
|159.3 x 75.2 x 8.7 mm (6.27 x 2.96 x 0.34 in)
|Weight
|186.7 g (6.60 oz)
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|6.38 inches, 99.9 cm2 (~83.4% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~404 ppi density)
|Platform
|OS
|Android 10, Funtouch 10
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Internal
|128GB 4GB RAM
|Main Camera
|Quad
|48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8Âµm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 120Ëš, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12Âµm
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06″ 1.0Âµm
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 18W
|Rating
|Rating
