Apple’s “Peek Performance” (a hint, not a typo) will begin soon; here are a few ways to follow along. The simplest method is to simply press the Play button on the embedded YouTube stream below. You can also watch on apple.com or through the Apple TV app.

The event begins at 18:00 GMT, so if you arrive early, read our What to Expect article for a rundown of all the rumours. Today, we’re expecting to see the third iPhone SE, as well as a refreshed iPad Air and some new Macs (including a new 27″ display).

The live-streamed event is expected to include a new iPhone SE 3, a new iPad, and possibly new Macs.

Apple has dubbed the event Peek Performance, hinting at what will be on display.

The March 8 event, like all Apple events since the pandemic, will be entirely virtual.

However, it is being live-streamed for free on the official Apple website as well as the YouTube channel.

Apple holds special events in the spring on a regular basis, including one just last year.

The iPhone SE is Apple’s entry-level smartphone. It is only $399.

Apple debuted the SE series in 2016, with SE standing for Special Edition.

It was created as a low-cost alternative to the iPhone 6S, with the same rough design as the iPhone 5S but more powerful hardware.

The iPhone SE 2 was released by Apple in 2020.

“If Apple officially unveils the iPhone SE, it will undoubtedly tick all the boxes.” Expect Apple to emphasise improvements on a variety of fronts, including processor performance, camera performance, battery life, and, of course, 5G, which will be a key component for operators eager to migrate users to their new networks.”

“The need to add 5G capability to Apple’s entry level phone is a key driver for Apple in releasing the widely anticipated update to the iPhone SE.” Support for 5G is critical for operators in Apple’s most successful markets, such as the United States and the United Kingdom.

“The iPhone SE is Apple’s most affordable iPhone in its lineup.” It’s ideal for customers who don’t need the bells and whistles of more expensive iPhones but appreciate Apple’s user experience and apps.”

“When the iPhone SE 2020 was announced during the height of the pandemic, it was thought to be the ideal product at the time.” Consumers were pessimistic about the future, and an affordable iPhone was perfectly positioned to capitalise on that.

“In 2022 things have improved and the iPhone SE franchise still fills an important role as an affordable iPhone for consumers still cautious about splashing out on a top-of-the-line iPhone or who just don’t feel the need to spend more than is necessary.”

The iPhone SE 2 debuted alongside the iPhone 11 – but with the body of an iPhone 8 and more powerful internals.

Now, the iPhone SE 3 is expected to be released today, most likely with a 5G upgrade.

VIRTUALLY REAL

What’s the difference between virtual and augmented reality, with talk of a sneak peek at Apple’s long-rumored headset?

When you are completely immersed in computer-generated images, you are experiencing virtual reality.

That effect can be obtained using a device such as Facebook’s Oculus Quest 2 headset.

It shields your vision from the outside world and allows you to explore whatever app developers have conjured up.

Augmented reality is a little different in that it superimposes computer-generated images on top of the real world.

Pokemon Go is a simple example: you see the creatures through your camera as if they were really there on the sidewalk.

Google Maps also includes a feature that displays navigation arrows on your camera to help you find your way around.

Today, augmented reality is mostly used through phone cameras, but it will most likely be widely available in the future through a pair of smart glasses.

WISH LIST

There are numerous rumours, some of which I am more interested in than others.

A 5G iPhone SE would be especially appealing to me. It’s past time for the cost of 5G phones to drop.

A more affordable Apple monitor, as has been rumoured, would also be beneficial. The current Pro Display XDR retails for around $5,000. It’s not exactly cheap.

And I’m hoping to see the rumoured M2 chip. It’s Apple’s next superfast computer processor, and if the M1 is any indication, it’ll blow us all away.

BITE OF THE APPLE