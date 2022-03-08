WATCH Apple event LIVE: Cheapest iPhone SE 3 and new iPad Air Launching Today
Apple’s “Peek Performance” (a hint, not a typo) will begin soon; here are a few ways to follow along. The simplest method is to simply press the Play button on the embedded YouTube stream below. You can also watch on apple.com or through the Apple TV app.
The event begins at 18:00 GMT, so if you arrive early, read our What to Expect article for a rundown of all the rumours. Today, we’re expecting to see the third iPhone SE, as well as a refreshed iPad Air and some new Macs (including a new 27″ display).
The live-streamed event is expected to include a new iPhone SE 3, a new iPad, and possibly new Macs.
Apple has dubbed the event Peek Performance, hinting at what will be on display.
The March 8 event, like all Apple events since the pandemic, will be entirely virtual.
However, it is being live-streamed for free on the official Apple website as well as the YouTube channel.
Apple holds special events in the spring on a regular basis, including one just last year.
The iPhone SE is Apple’s entry-level smartphone. It is only $399.
Apple debuted the SE series in 2016, with SE standing for Special Edition.
It was created as a low-cost alternative to the iPhone 6S, with the same rough design as the iPhone 5S but more powerful hardware.
The iPhone SE 2 was released by Apple in 2020.
“If Apple officially unveils the iPhone SE, it will undoubtedly tick all the boxes.” Expect Apple to emphasise improvements on a variety of fronts, including processor performance, camera performance, battery life, and, of course, 5G, which will be a key component for operators eager to migrate users to their new networks.”
“The need to add 5G capability to Apple’s entry level phone is a key driver for Apple in releasing the widely anticipated update to the iPhone SE.” Support for 5G is critical for operators in Apple’s most successful markets, such as the United States and the United Kingdom.
“The iPhone SE is Apple’s most affordable iPhone in its lineup.” It’s ideal for customers who don’t need the bells and whistles of more expensive iPhones but appreciate Apple’s user experience and apps.”
“When the iPhone SE 2020 was announced during the height of the pandemic, it was thought to be the ideal product at the time.” Consumers were pessimistic about the future, and an affordable iPhone was perfectly positioned to capitalise on that.
"In 2022 things have improved and the iPhone SE franchise still fills an important role as an affordable iPhone for consumers still cautious about splashing out on a top-of-the-line iPhone or who just don't feel the need to spend more than is necessary."
“In 2022 things have improved and the iPhone SE franchise still fills an important role as an affordable iPhone for consumers still cautious about splashing out on a top-of-the-line iPhone or who just don’t feel the need to spend more than is necessary.”
The iPhone SE 2 debuted alongside the iPhone 11 – but with the body of an iPhone 8 and more powerful internals.
Now, the iPhone SE 3 is expected to be released today, most likely with a 5G upgrade.
VIRTUALLY REAL
What’s the difference between virtual and augmented reality, with talk of a sneak peek at Apple’s long-rumored headset?
When you are completely immersed in computer-generated images, you are experiencing virtual reality.
That effect can be obtained using a device such as Facebook’s Oculus Quest 2 headset.
It shields your vision from the outside world and allows you to explore whatever app developers have conjured up.
Augmented reality is a little different in that it superimposes computer-generated images on top of the real world.
Pokemon Go is a simple example: you see the creatures through your camera as if they were really there on the sidewalk.
Google Maps also includes a feature that displays navigation arrows on your camera to help you find your way around.
Today, augmented reality is mostly used through phone cameras, but it will most likely be widely available in the future through a pair of smart glasses.
WISH LIST
There are numerous rumours, some of which I am more interested in than others.
A 5G iPhone SE would be especially appealing to me. It’s past time for the cost of 5G phones to drop.
A more affordable Apple monitor, as has been rumoured, would also be beneficial. The current Pro Display XDR retails for around $5,000. It’s not exactly cheap.
And I’m hoping to see the rumoured M2 chip. It’s Apple’s next superfast computer processor, and if the M1 is any indication, it’ll blow us all away.
BITE OF THE APPLE
The holding image for Apple’s event is shown below.
The video stream has not yet begun, but will do so shortly.
The time on this image is 6 p.m. in the United Kingdom, but Americans will be watching in the late morning and early afternoon.
Some believe the image’s “inside view” of an Apple is a hint that we’ll see some augmented reality news today.
This could be related to Apple’s long-rumored augmented or virtual reality headset.
But Apple has remained silent. Yet.
MARCHING AHEAD
So, what did Apple reveal at its recent spring events?
At last year’s April event, Apple unveiled a new iPad Pro and iMac, an Apple TV 4K, the AirTag, and some new iPhone colour options.
We also learned that iOS 14.7 will include new features.
Apple held a special event focused on services in March 2019 called “It’s show time.”
Apple News+, the Apple Card, Apple Arcade, and Apple TV+ were all unveiled.
TIME TO GO
Apple’s event is expected to begin soon.
The livestreamed showcase will begin at 10 a.m. in California, so New Yorkers can tune in at 1 p.m.
And Londoners will be able to watch starting at 6 p.m.
It’s unclear how long the event will last, but we’d guess between 60 and 90 minutes.
SPRING FORWARD
Apple is most famous for its September events – but it’s no stranger to a springtime showcase.
In fact, Apple has been hosting events in the early part of the year for a while now.
- 2006 – February 28
- 2007 – January 9
- 2008 – January 16
- 2010 – January 27
- 2010 – April 8
- 2011 – March 2
- 2012 – March 7
- 2015 – March 9
- 2016 – March 21
- 2018 – March 27
- 2019 – March 25
- 2021 – April 20
- 2022 – March 8
March is a clear favourite for Apple
APPLE RUMBLE
I’m Sean Keach, The Sun’s tech editor, and I’ll be live-blogging Apple’s gadget launch today.
The rumour mill has been churning furiously, so we have high hopes.
The most popular rumour is a new iPhone SE – Apple’s cheapest smartphone, now with 5G.
However, we’ve heard rumours of new MacBook Airs, iPad Airs, and possibly even a new Mac computer.
Then there’s the enigmatic Peek Performance event name, which Apple will hopefully reveal.
Some interpret the “peek” as a hint for a new product.
Apple, for example, has long been expected to release some kind of headset – either augmented reality or virtual reality.
Its competitors include Microsoft, Google, Samsung, and Meta (formerly Facebook), all of which have products in that category.
So it might be time for Apple to give us a “preview” of what we can expect later this year.
Unfortunately, Apple has not made any announcements ahead of time.
However, we will know in about an hour.
