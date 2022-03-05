WhatsApp Is Making Group Management Easier

We first heard about WhatsApp working on a new “Community Home” in January, but there have been no updates since then. The feature has now been spotted on WhatsApp Beta version 2.22.6.9 for Android once more.

As is customary, the feature was discovered by WABetaInfo, a group of developers who sift through WhatsApp beta versions in search of new features.

The new WhatsApp Beta update, as shown in the screenshot, adds a new tab for Communities to the main screen. This will be known as Community Home, and it will take the place of the camera tab. It will contain all of your groups that are related to a community and will also assist Group Admins in managing their groups by organising them all into a single location.

An older WABetaInfo screenshot showed how the Community Home tab will include options to manage groups and edit communities. However, because this feature is still in development, there are no details on how it will work.

However, now that we have more evidence of Community Home, we can safely assume that the feature is getting closer to being released. There is no word on a release date yet, but we expect to learn more in the coming months. Keep an eye out.