Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 08:37 pm
WhatsApp is set to roll out two new features

WhatsApp

Image Courtesy: File

According to WABetainfo, WhatsApp, a Meta-owned messaging service, has been working on adding a slew of new features to its next release.

One of the new features, according to the source, will allow users to react to messages in the same way that they do on Facebook and Instagram. Aside from that, in the community tab, users will be able to organise all communities together.

Reaction to messages

WhatsApp is already planning to launch a feature that will allow users to rapidly respond to messages and view the responses to their messages in the app. Although the feature has been built, the corporation has yet to make it available to users.

Users can now respond to messages by pressing the message until the message menu displays, which is a new feature of the messaging platform. A menu will appear, with many options, including “react to message.”

WhatsApp is also working on an animation that will allow the reaction emoji to appear on the message in the forthcoming release.

Community tab

WhatsApp is also introducing a new community feature, according to WABetainfo, which will be accessible in a future release.

The camera tab will be replaced by a community tab, as seen in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.6.9.

Users can see all of the communities they are a part of by clicking on the community tab.

“Group admins are able to add their groups in communities, private end-to-end places that contain specific groups,” WABetainfo reported.

In a previous report, WABetainfo revealed that WhatsApp is working on a new “big” feature that will allow users to hold polls in group chats on the network in a future version.

Users will be able to poll their friends’ thoughts within a WhatsApp group chat in the future version.

For the latest Sci-Tech News Follow BOL News on Google News.

