Xiaomi Mi 11 Price in Pakistan and Specifications
Xiaomi Mi 11 price in Pakistan
In Pakistan, the Xiaomi Mi 11 costs Rs. 144,999. The retail price of Xiaomi mobile products in official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.
- Price of Xiaomi in USD is $899.
Xiaomi has released the Mi11 smartphone to the market. Weâ€TMve had a chance to learn more about the upcoming flagship smartphone series over the last few days. Now there is information about the Xiaomi Mi 11 phone’s screen. Specifically, a popular leaker known as Digital Chat Station revealed on the Chinese popular social network Weibo that Xiaomi’s Mi 11 will most likely have a screen that is curved on all four sides. The smartphone will be powered by the powerful Snapdragon 888 chipset. This is one of the most recent chipsets on the market, and the Xiaomi Mi 11 will have a 2.84 GHz Octa-Core processor inside the handset to give it more power.
Under the hood of this smartphone, there is also a powerful GPU called Adreno 660. This new Xiaomi 11 is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, the most recent glass protection screen. The device has 8/12 gigabytes of RAM capacity, which is typically found in high-end and flagship smartphones from most manufacturers. However, the company’s manufacturer introduces it in the Xiaomi Mi 11 in order to capture the attention of the users.
The device’s internal storage capacity will be 128/256 gigabytes. This is a massive amount of storage capacity that will allow the device’s user to save a massive amount of data for future use. The Xiaomi Mi 11 has a quad camera setup on the back. The phone’s primary sensor will be 108 megapixels, and the secondary sensor will be 13 megapixels. The third will have 5 megapixels and will be capable of taking stunning photos. And the front-facing selfie camera will have a resolution of 20 megapixels. The Mi 11 is expected to include an in-display fingerprint reader to secure the data that you want to protect.
Xiaomi Mi 11 Specifications
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|CDMA 800
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
|4G bands
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42
|5G bands
|1, 3, 28, 41, 77, 78, 79 SA/NSA
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G
|Launch
|Announced
|2020, December 28
|Status
|Available. Released 2021, January 01
|Body
|Dimensions
|164.3 x 74.6 x 8.1 mm (Glass) / 8.6 mm (Leather)
|Weight
|196 g (Glass) / 194 g (Leather) (6.84 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back (Gorilla Glass) or eco leather back, aluminum frame
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1500 nits (peak)
|Size
|6.81 inches, 112.0 cm2 (~91.4% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~515 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Platform
|OS
|Android 11, MIUI 12.5
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 (5 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 680 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 680 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 680
|GPU
|Adreno 660
|Memory
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM
|UFS 3.1
|Main Camera
|Triple
|108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.33″, 0.8Âµm, PDAF, OIS
13 MP, f/2.4, 123Ëš (ultrawide), 1/3.06″, 1.12Âµm
5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), 1/5.0″, 1.12Âµm
|Features
|Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|8K@24/30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240/480fps; gyro-EIS
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|20 MP, 27mm (wide), 1/3.4″, 0.8Âµm
|Features
|HDR, panorama
|Video
|1080p@30fps, 720p@120fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|24-bit/192kHz audio
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive
|GPS
|Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS, NavIC
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 4600 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 55W, 100% in 45 min (advertised)
Fast wireless charging 50W
Reverse wireless charging 10W
Power Delivery 3.0
Quick Charge 4+
|Rating
|Rating
|Average rating is 4.5 stars, based on 6 reviews.
