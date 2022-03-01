Xiaomi Mi 11 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Xiaomi Mi 11 price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the Xiaomi Mi 11 costs Rs. 144,999. The retail price of Xiaomi mobile products in official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

Xiaomi has released the Mi11 smartphone to the market. We've had a chance to learn more about the upcoming flagship smartphone series over the last few days. Now there is information about the Xiaomi Mi 11 phone's screen. Specifically, a popular leaker known as Digital Chat Station revealed on the Chinese popular social network Weibo that Xiaomi's Mi 11 will most likely have a screen that is curved on all four sides. The smartphone will be powered by the powerful Snapdragon 888 chipset. This is one of the most recent chipsets on the market, and the Xiaomi Mi 11 will have a 2.84 GHz Octa-Core processor inside the handset to give it more power.

Under the hood of this smartphone, there is also a powerful GPU called Adreno 660. This new Xiaomi 11 is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, the most recent glass protection screen. The device has 8/12 gigabytes of RAM capacity, which is typically found in high-end and flagship smartphones from most manufacturers. However, the company’s manufacturer introduces it in the Xiaomi Mi 11 in order to capture the attention of the users.

The device’s internal storage capacity will be 128/256 gigabytes. This is a massive amount of storage capacity that will allow the device’s user to save a massive amount of data for future use. The Xiaomi Mi 11 has a quad camera setup on the back. The phone’s primary sensor will be 108 megapixels, and the secondary sensor will be 13 megapixels. The third will have 5 megapixels and will be capable of taking stunning photos. And the front-facing selfie camera will have a resolution of 20 megapixels. The Mi 11 is expected to include an in-display fingerprint reader to secure the data that you want to protect.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Specifications

Network Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 CDMA 800 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 CDMA2000 1xEV-DO 4G bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42 5G bands 1, 3, 28, 41, 77, 78, 79 SA/NSA Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G

Launch Announced 2020, December 28 Status Available. Released 2021, January 01

Body Dimensions 164.3 x 74.6 x 8.1 mm (Glass) / 8.6 mm (Leather) Weight 196 g (Glass) / 194 g (Leather) (6.84 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back (Gorilla Glass) or eco leather back, aluminum frame SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1500 nits (peak) Size 6.81 inches, 112.0 cm2 (~91.4% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~515 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

Platform OS Android 11, MIUI 12.5 Chipset Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 (5 nm) CPU Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 680 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 680 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 680 GPU Adreno 660

Memory Card slot No Internal 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM UFS 3.1

Main Camera Triple 108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.33″, 0.8Âµm, PDAF, OIS

13 MP, f/2.4, 123Ëš (ultrawide), 1/3.06″, 1.12Âµm

5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), 1/5.0″, 1.12Âµm Features Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama Video 8K@24/30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240/480fps; gyro-EIS

Selfie Camera Single 20 MP, 27mm (wide), 1/3.4″, 0.8Âµm Features HDR, panorama Video 1080p@30fps, 720p@120fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No 24-bit/192kHz audio

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive GPS Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS, NavIC NFC Yes Infrared port Yes Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Battery Type Li-Po 4600 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 55W, 100% in 45 min (advertised)

Fast wireless charging 50W

Reverse wireless charging 10W

Power Delivery 3.0

Quick Charge 4+