Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Price
In Pakistan, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 starts at Rs. 31,999. This is for the base model, which has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
- Retail Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 in Pakistan is Rs. 31,999.
- Retail Price of Xiaomi in USD is $238.
Xiaomi is releasing another smartphone, the Redmi Note, with the number 9 at the end, indicating that the upcoming smartphone will be the series’ entry-level device. The handset comes with some basic features, and the goal of introducing the new Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is to capture the market at a lower level and target customers who cannot afford a flagship. The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio 80, which is relatively new to the market, and as a result, the upcoming Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 will provide some exceptional performance. The chipset is paired with 4 gigabytes of RAM, which is inadequate in comparison to other brands. The new Xiaomi Redmi Note will have 64 gigabytes of internal storage that can be expanded with an external microSD card. As a result, you will have no storage issues with the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9. The handset’s back camera will be a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor. The secondary sensor will be 8 megapixels, and the Xiaomi Note 9’s macro camera and depth sensor will be 2 megapixels. The 6.53-inch IPS LCD display will have a full HD resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 will be equipped with the most recent operating system, Android 10. The handset will be powered by a massive battery with a capacity of 5020 mAh, which will give the Redmi Note 9 user enough time. Data security is critical, which is why the handset includes a rear-mounted fingerprint reader, similar to those used by Samsung.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Specifications
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G bands
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
|Launch
|Announced
|2020, April 30
|Status
|Available. Released 2020, May 12
|Body
|Dimensions
|162.3 x 77.2 x 8.9 mm (6.39 x 3.04 x 0.35 in)
|Weight
|199 g (7.02 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|
|Water-repellent coating
|Display
|Type
|IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|6.53 inches, 104.7 cm2 (~83.5% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~395 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|
|450 nits typ. brightness (advertised)
|Platform
|OS
|Android 10, MIUI 12
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Internal
|64GB 3GB RAM, 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM
|Main Camera
|Quad
|48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8Âµm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 118Ëš (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12Âµm
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), AF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|13 MP, f/2.3, 29mm (standard), 1/3.1″, 1.12Âµm
|Features
|HDR, panorama
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|NFC
|Yes (market/region dependent)
M2003J15SG (Yes); M2003J15SS (No)
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Radio
|Unspecified
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 5020 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 18W
Reverse charging 9W
|Tests
|Performance
|AnTuTu: 200414 (v8)
GeekBench: 1292 (v5.1)
|Display
|Contrast ratio: 1242:1 (nominal)
|Camera
|Photo / Video
|Loudspeaker
|-30.1 LUFS (Below average)
|Battery life
|
Endurance rating 125h
|Rating
|Rating
|Average rating is 4.3 stars, based on 4 reviews.