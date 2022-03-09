Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Price

In Pakistan, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 starts at Rs. 31,999. This is for the base model, which has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Xiaomi is releasing another smartphone, the Redmi Note, with the number 9 at the end, indicating that the upcoming smartphone will be the series’ entry-level device. The handset comes with some basic features, and the goal of introducing the new Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is to capture the market at a lower level and target customers who cannot afford a flagship. The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio 80, which is relatively new to the market, and as a result, the upcoming Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 will provide some exceptional performance. The chipset is paired with 4 gigabytes of RAM, which is inadequate in comparison to other brands. The new Xiaomi Redmi Note will have 64 gigabytes of internal storage that can be expanded with an external microSD card. As a result, you will have no storage issues with the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9. The handset’s back camera will be a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor. The secondary sensor will be 8 megapixels, and the Xiaomi Note 9’s macro camera and depth sensor will be 2 megapixels. The 6.53-inch IPS LCD display will have a full HD resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 will be equipped with the most recent operating system, Android 10. The handset will be powered by a massive battery with a capacity of 5020 mAh, which will give the Redmi Note 9 user enough time. Data security is critical, which is why the handset includes a rear-mounted fingerprint reader, similar to those used by Samsung.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Specifications

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A

Launch Announced 2020, April 30 Status Available. Released 2020, May 12

Body Dimensions 162.3 x 77.2 x 8.9 mm (6.39 x 3.04 x 0.35 in) Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Water-repellent coating

Display Type IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 6.53 inches, 104.7 cm2 (~83.5% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~395 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 450 nits typ. brightness (advertised)

Platform OS Android 10, MIUI 12 Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G52 MC2

Memory Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 64GB 3GB RAM, 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM

Main Camera Quad 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8Âµm, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, 118Ëš (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12Âµm

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), AF

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 1080p@30fps

Selfie Camera Single 13 MP, f/2.3, 29mm (standard), 1/3.1″, 1.12Âµm Features HDR, panorama Video 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS NFC Yes (market/region dependent)

M2003J15SG (Yes); M2003J15SS (No) Infrared port Yes Radio Unspecified USB USB Type-C 2.0

Features Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Battery Type Li-Po 5020 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 18W

Reverse charging 9W

Tests Performance AnTuTu: 200414 (v8)

GeekBench: 1292 (v5.1) Display Contrast ratio: 1242:1 (nominal) Camera Photo / Video Loudspeaker -30.1 LUFS (Below average) Battery life Endurance rating 125h