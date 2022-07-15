15% of Pakistanis lack access to mobile and telecom services

15% of the population lacks mobile and telecom services.

The Universal Service Fund (USF) was founded in 2007.

over 15% of the population still lacks access to mobile and telecom services.

92.797 billion to develop telecommunications to under-served areas.

Advertisement

Although over 15% of the population still lacks access to mobile and telecom services, the Universal Service Fund (USF) has invested approximately Rs. 93 billion to date (from 2006-07).

To far (since 2006-07), the Universal Service Fund (USF) has invested roughly Rs. 93 billion, yet over 15% of the population still does not have access to mobile and telecom services.

The fund was founded in 2007 to provide cellular, broadband internet, fibre optics, and other communications services to underserved regions. All telecom firms contribute 1.5% of income. Before USF, telecom coverage was 44%.

USF has invested Rs. 92.797 billion to expand telecommunication services to under-served and un-served regions.

Despite USF’s development, many locations remain underserved, authorities said. Rugged terrains, scarce populations, terrible weather, lack of energy, no backhaul, inadequate logistics, and security clearance were cited as USF obstacles. The government subsidises telecom carriers’ efforts to reach under-served and un-served regions.

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) received 28 percent of the total Rs. 92.797 billion subsidies, Ufone 23.90 percent, Telenor 24.73 percent, Zong 6.07 percent, Wateen 5.22 percent, World Call 1.37 percent, Jazz 5.21 percent, and Nayatel 3.31 billion (3.57 percent).

Advertisement

USF spent Rs. 92.797 billion to extend telecommunications to underserved communities.

Despite USF’s growth, many places are underserved. USF challenges include rugged terrains, few people, bad weather, lack of energy, insufficient backhaul, poor logistics, and security clearance. The government subsidises telecom companies’ efforts to reach under-served areas.

PTCL got 28% of the total Rs. 92.797 billion subsidies, Ufone 23.90%, Telenor 24.73%, Zong 6.07%, Wateen 5.223%, World Call 1.373%, Jazz 5.213%, and Nayatel 3.31 billion (3.57 percent).

Extending fibre lines to tehsils lets telecom carriers provide services to such regions. Building information highways for all tehsils. 6,447 kilometres of fibre optics have been constructed, connecting 56 tehsils and 26 municipalities.

Under special projects, various initiatives have been initiated, including ICTs for girls, the installation of 13 computer laboratories in chosen universities, allowing individuals with impairments to access telecom services, telemedicine network end services, and the development of telecenters.

Also Read Amin For Resolving Issues In The Telecom And IT Sectors Information Technology Minister Syed Amin-Ul-Haque called for solving problems in the IT...