  • A new Google programming language aims to replace C++
Carbon is a revolutionary programming language that might replace C++.

  • Many people have called Rust a replacement for C++.
  • Carruth explained why Carbon is a capable successor to C++.
  • Carbon is a revolutionary programming language that might replace C++.
Google has given more information about Carbon, a new programming language that the company thinks could replace C++.

Programming languages are always changing and getting better. In recent years, they have been replaced by models that are even easier to use. Swift, a language made by Apple, gives people with less experience more options than Objective-C, which it replaced.

Many people have called Rust a replacement for C++. However, at a recent event, Google Principal Software Engineer Chandler Carruth said that Rust, which was originally a Mozilla product, doesn’t have the same “bi-directional interoperability” as other tools. This makes it harder to “translate” between different programming languages.

As such, the newly revealed Carbon should be compatible with C++ programmes, but switching should be straightforward.

Carruth explained why Carbon is a capable successor to C++, having cleaner syntax and smoother API imports.

Beyond Carbon’s language, other advantages include the project’s accessibility and diversity.

The Carbon family is mostly composed of Google workers. After riding on Google’s success, the Carbon team argues it must be “autonomous and community driven” to succeed.

Carbon is still an experiment. You may download its source code or use the Compiler Explorer web interface to explore with it.

