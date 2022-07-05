Advertisement
Acer Predator CG437K mointor price in pakistan and specification

Acer Predator CG437K mointor price in pakistan and specification

Acer Predator CG437K mointor price in pakistan and specification

Acer Predator CG437K mointor

  • VESA Certified DisplayHDR 1000 Gaming Monitor with G-Sync Compatibility.
  • 120Hz (144Hz Overclock).
  • 1ms VRB, and 4K Ultra High Definition.
Acer Predator CG437K Pbmiiippuzx 43-Inch VESA Certified DisplayHDR 1000 Gaming Monitor with G-Sync Compatibility, 120Hz (144Hz Overclock), 1ms VRB, and 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD) Resolution (2x DisplayPort, 3x HDMI Port & 1 USB Type-C Port).

Acer Predator CG437K specification

Model Number for the Predator CG7 is CG437K SBMIIPUZX.

Part Number: UM.MC7AA.S01

When it comes to four thousand by four thousand, bigger is always better – to be precise, around 42.5 inches of better. On a VESA Certified DisplayHDRTM 1000 large format gaming panel, you can go into hyperspace with a refresh rate of 144Hz1 and a Visual Response Boost (VRB) of 1ms2. It’s time to get the games started!

Screen Size

43″

Maximum Resolution

(4K UHD)3840 x [email protected] Hz

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Contrast Ratio

4,000:1

Response Time

1 ms VRB

Color Supported

16.7 Million

Brightness

1000 cd/m²

Backlight

LED

Viewing Angles

178° Horizontal

178° Vertical

Panel Type

VA (Vertical Alignment)

Speakers

2 x 10 W

Ports & Connectors

HDMI®

3x HDMI®-in

2x DisplayPort

2x USB 2.0 Downstream

1x USB 3.0 Upstream

2x USB 3.0 Downstream

Environmental Certification

MPR II

Colors

Black

Tearing Prevention Technology

Adaptive Sync/G-Sync Compatible

Dimensions (W x H x D)

38.5″ x 26.5″ x 3.9″ (with stand)

Package Contents

  • CG437K Widescreen LCD Monitor
  • 2 x Displayport Cable
  • Power Cord
  • 1 x USB Type-C Cable
  • 1 x USB 3.0 Cable

Warranty

Limited warranty agreement applies.

price in pakistan

The expected amount this mointor will Rs. 327954.91/-

