Acer Predator CG437K mointor price in pakistan and specification

VESA Certified DisplayHDR 1000 Gaming Monitor with G-Sync Compatibility.

120Hz (144Hz Overclock).

1ms VRB, and 4K Ultra High Definition.

Acer Predator CG437K Pbmiiippuzx 43-Inch VESA Certified DisplayHDR 1000 Gaming Monitor with G-Sync Compatibility, 120Hz (144Hz Overclock), 1ms VRB, and 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD) Resolution (2x DisplayPort, 3x HDMI Port & 1 USB Type-C Port).

Acer Predator CG437K specification

Model Number for the Predator CG7 is CG437K SBMIIPUZX.

Part Number: UM.MC7AA.S01

When it comes to four thousand by four thousand, bigger is always better – to be precise, around 42.5 inches of better. On a VESA Certified DisplayHDRTM 1000 large format gaming panel, you can go into hyperspace with a refresh rate of 144Hz1 and a Visual Response Boost (VRB) of 1ms2. It’s time to get the games started!

Screen Size 43″ Maximum Resolution (4K UHD)3840 x [email protected] Hz Aspect Ratio 16:9 Contrast Ratio 4,000:1 Response Time 1 ms VRB Color Supported 16.7 Million Brightness 1000 cd/m² Backlight LED Viewing Angles 178° Horizontal 178° Vertical Panel Type VA (Vertical Alignment) Speakers 2 x 10 W Ports & Connectors HDMI® 3x HDMI®-in 2x DisplayPort 2x USB 2.0 Downstream 1x USB 3.0 Upstream 2x USB 3.0 Downstream Environmental Certification MPR II Colors Black Tearing Prevention Technology Adaptive Sync/G-Sync Compatible Dimensions (W x H x D) 38.5″ x 26.5″ x 3.9″ (with stand) Package Contents CG437K Widescreen LCD Monitor 2 x Displayport Cable

Advertisement Power Cord

1 x USB Type-C Cable

Power Cord 1 x USB Type-C Cable 1 x USB 3.0 Cable Warranty Limited warranty agreement applies. price in pakistan The expected amount this mointor will Rs. 327954.91/-

