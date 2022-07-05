Acer Predator CG437K mointor price in pakistan and specification

$1,200 laptop powered by Intel Arc A730M is available
Machenike, a Chinese company, has begun selling laptops equipped with Intel's Arc...
Acer Predator CG437K Pbmiiippuzx 43-Inch VESA Certified DisplayHDR 1000 Gaming Monitor with G-Sync Compatibility, 120Hz (144Hz Overclock), 1ms VRB, and 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD) Resolution (2x DisplayPort, 3x HDMI Port & 1 USB Type-C Port).
Model Number for the Predator CG7 is CG437K SBMIIPUZX.
Part Number: UM.MC7AA.S01
When it comes to four thousand by four thousand, bigger is always better – to be precise, around 42.5 inches of better. On a VESA Certified DisplayHDRTM 1000 large format gaming panel, you can go into hyperspace with a refresh rate of 144Hz1 and a Visual Response Boost (VRB) of 1ms2. It’s time to get the games started!
Screen Size
43″
Maximum Resolution
(4K UHD)3840 x [email protected] Hz
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Contrast Ratio
4,000:1
Response Time
1 ms VRB
Color Supported
16.7 Million
Brightness
1000 cd/m²
Backlight
LED
Viewing Angles
178° Horizontal
178° Vertical
Panel Type
VA (Vertical Alignment)
Speakers
2 x 10 W
Ports & Connectors
HDMI®
3x HDMI®-in
2x DisplayPort
2x USB 2.0 Downstream
1x USB 3.0 Upstream
2x USB 3.0 Downstream
Environmental Certification
MPR II
Colors
Black
Tearing Prevention Technology
Adaptive Sync/G-Sync Compatible
Dimensions (W x H x D)
38.5″ x 26.5″ x 3.9″ (with stand)
Package Contents
Warranty
Limited warranty agreement applies.
The expected amount this mointor will Rs. 327954.91/-
