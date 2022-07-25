Alienware x15 R2 price Pakistan & specs

The Alienware x15 R2 is a great choice if you want a powerful gaming laptop that is also thin and light. It weighs five pounds and is less than two thirds of an inch thick. It has a new thermal design with four fans, but it still comes with up to a Core i9 and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti.

Alienware x15 R2 price Pakistan

The expected amount of Alienware x15 R2 is Rs.663504.20/-

Alienware x15 R2 specs

Processor 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H (24 MB cache, 14 cores, 20 threads, up to 4.70 GHz Turbo) Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, 8 GB GDDR6 Display 15.6″, QHD 2560×1440, 240Hz, Non-Touch, 2ms, Advanced Optimus, ComfortView Plus, NVIDIA G-SYNC Body 359.7×277.33×15.9mm, 2.27kg Memory 32 GB, LPDDR5, 5200 MHz, integrated, dual-channel Storage 2 TB, M.2, PCIe NVMe, SSD Ports 1 USB 3.2 Gen 1 port with PowerShare

1 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port with DisplayPort and Power Delivery

1 Thunderbolt 4 port with DisplayPort and Power Delivery

1 HDMI 2.1 port

1 power-adapter port

1 microSD-card slot Battery 6 Cell, 87 Wh, Lithium Ion, Alienware Battery Defender Camera Alienware HD (1280×720 resolution) camera with dual-array microphones and Windows Hello IR support Audio Stereo speakers, stereo tweeter 2 W x 2 = 4 W total AlienFX Lighting Zones Programmable with up to 16.8 million distinct colors Input Alienware xSeries keyboard with per-key RGB LED AlienFX lighting

Multi-touch gesture Premium Precision glass touchpad with integrated scrolling Connectivity Killer Wi-Fi 6 (6E* Pre-certified) AX1675 802.11ax 2×2 Wireless LAN and Bluetooth 5.2 Case and color Lunar Light with High Endurance Clear Coat designed for stain resistance OS Windows 11 Home

