Alienware x15 R2 price Pakistan & specs

The Alienware x15 R2 is a great choice if you want a powerful gaming laptop that is also thin and light. It weighs five pounds and is less than two thirds of an inch thick. It has a new thermal design with four fans, but it still comes with up to a Core i9 and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti.
Alienware x15 R2 price Pakistan
The expected amount of Alienware x15 R2 is Rs.663504.20/-
Alienware x15 R2 specs
|Processor
|12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H (24 MB cache, 14 cores, 20 threads, up to 4.70 GHz Turbo)
|Graphics
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, 8 GB GDDR6
|Display
|15.6″, QHD 2560×1440, 240Hz, Non-Touch, 2ms, Advanced Optimus, ComfortView Plus, NVIDIA G-SYNC
|Body
|359.7×277.33×15.9mm, 2.27kg
|Memory
|32 GB, LPDDR5, 5200 MHz, integrated, dual-channel
|Storage
|2 TB, M.2, PCIe NVMe, SSD
|Ports
|1 USB 3.2 Gen 1 port with PowerShare
1 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port with DisplayPort and Power Delivery
1 Thunderbolt 4 port with DisplayPort and Power Delivery
1 Universal Audio Jack
1 HDMI 2.1 port
1 power-adapter port
1 microSD-card slot
|Battery
|6 Cell, 87 Wh, Lithium Ion, Alienware Battery Defender
|Camera
|Alienware HD (1280×720 resolution) camera with dual-array microphones and Windows Hello IR support
|Audio
|Stereo speakers, stereo tweeter 2 W x 2 = 4 W total
|AlienFX Lighting Zones
|Programmable with up to 16.8 million distinct colors
|Input
|Alienware xSeries keyboard with per-key RGB LED AlienFX lighting
Includes N-key rollover technology
Multi-touch gesture Premium Precision glass touchpad with integrated scrolling
|Connectivity
|Killer Wi-Fi 6 (6E* Pre-certified) AX1675 802.11ax 2×2 Wireless LAN and Bluetooth 5.2
|Case and color
|Lunar Light with High Endurance Clear Coat designed for stain resistance
|OS
|Windows 11 Home
