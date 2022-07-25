Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Alienware x15 R2 price Pakistan & specs

Alienware x15 R2 price Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Alienware x15 R2 price Pakistan & specs

Alienware x15 R2

Advertisement

The Alienware x15 R2 is a great choice if you want a powerful gaming laptop that is also thin and light. It weighs five pounds and is less than two thirds of an inch thick. It has a new thermal design with four fans, but it still comes with up to a Core i9 and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti.

Alienware x15 R2 price Pakistan

The expected amount of Alienware x15 R2  is  Rs.663504.20/-

Alienware x15 R2 specs

Processor12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H (24 MB cache, 14 cores, 20 threads, up to 4.70 GHz Turbo)
GraphicsNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, 8 GB GDDR6
Display15.6″, QHD 2560×1440, 240Hz, Non-Touch, 2ms, Advanced Optimus, ComfortView Plus, NVIDIA G-SYNC
Body359.7×277.33×15.9mm, 2.27kg
Memory32 GB, LPDDR5, 5200 MHz, integrated, dual-channel
Storage2 TB, M.2, PCIe NVMe, SSD
Ports1 USB 3.2 Gen 1 port with PowerShare
1 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port with DisplayPort and Power Delivery
1 Thunderbolt 4 port with DisplayPort and Power Delivery
Advertisement
1 Universal Audio Jack
1 HDMI 2.1 port
1 power-adapter port
1 microSD-card slot
Battery6 Cell, 87 Wh, Lithium Ion, Alienware Battery Defender
CameraAlienware HD (1280×720 resolution) camera with dual-array microphones and Windows Hello IR support
AudioStereo speakers, stereo tweeter 2 W x 2 = 4 W total
AlienFX Lighting ZonesProgrammable with up to 16.8 million distinct colors
InputAlienware xSeries keyboard with per-key RGB LED AlienFX lighting
Advertisement
Includes N-key rollover technology
Multi-touch gesture Premium Precision glass touchpad with integrated scrolling
ConnectivityKiller Wi-Fi 6 (6E* Pre-certified) AX1675 802.11ax 2×2 Wireless LAN and Bluetooth 5.2
Case and colorLunar Light with High Endurance Clear Coat designed for stain resistance
OSWindows 11 Home

Also Read

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Nokia X10 price in Pakistan & Specifications
Nokia X10 price in Pakistan & Specifications
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A76 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A76 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A71 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A71 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y100 has been announced with three cameras
Vivo Y100 has been announced with three cameras
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story