Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Amazfit Band 7 to cost $50

Amazfit Band 7 to cost $50

Articles
Advertisement
Amazfit Band 7 to cost $50

Amazfit is known for its inexpensive fitness bands and smartwatche

Advertisement
  • The Band 7 might cost as little as $50, according to GSMArena.
  • The  Band 7 is codenamed Bari and resembles Redmi’s Smart Band Pro.
  • Amazfit is known for its inexpensive fitness bands and smartwatches.
Advertisement

Amazfit is known for its inexpensive fitness bands and smartwatches. The Band 7 might cost as little as $50, according to GSMArena.

Amazfit looks to be skipping Band 6 and proceeding on to Band 7. The GSMArena leak depicts the band’s design as well as some of its features.

The  Band 7 is codenamed Bari and resembles Redmi’s Smart Band Pro. It boasts a 1.47-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 194 x 368px and a peak brightness of 500 nits. The wearable will allow for continuous heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking. As with any other smart wearable, you will be able to receive phone notifications, set alarms, receive reminders, and more.
It will support over 100 sports modes and will recognize workouts automatically. It will be splash resistant to 5ATM and weigh only 28 grammes. Memory is 8MB RAM and 128MB storage, and the band is compatible with phones running Android 5 or iOS 10 and above. The 230 mAh battery will power the device for 18 days of moderate use and 9 days of heavy use.

At launch, the Amazfit Band 7 is scheduled to cost only $50.

Also Read

From Samsung Galaxy Watch4 to Apple Watch Series, here are the Best smartwatches of 2021
From Samsung Galaxy Watch4 to Apple Watch Series, here are the Best smartwatches of 2021

The year 2021 has come to an end, and with the growing...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Realme c21 price in Pakistan and features
Realme c21 price in Pakistan and features
Xiaomi Mi 11 lite price in Pakistan and specifications
Xiaomi Mi 11 lite price in Pakistan and specifications
Samsung Galaxy S20 price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy S20 price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy a33 price in Pakistan & features
Samsung Galaxy a33 price in Pakistan & features
Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story