Amazfit Band 7 to cost $50

Amazfit is known for its inexpensive fitness bands and smartwatches. The Band 7 might cost as little as $50, according to GSMArena.

Amazfit looks to be skipping Band 6 and proceeding on to Band 7. The GSMArena leak depicts the band’s design as well as some of its features.

The Band 7 is codenamed Bari and resembles Redmi’s Smart Band Pro. It boasts a 1.47-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 194 x 368px and a peak brightness of 500 nits. The wearable will allow for continuous heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking. As with any other smart wearable, you will be able to receive phone notifications, set alarms, receive reminders, and more.

It will support over 100 sports modes and will recognize workouts automatically. It will be splash resistant to 5ATM and weigh only 28 grammes. Memory is 8MB RAM and 128MB storage, and the band is compatible with phones running Android 5 or iOS 10 and above. The 230 mAh battery will power the device for 18 days of moderate use and 9 days of heavy use.

At launch, the Amazfit Band 7 is scheduled to cost only $50.

