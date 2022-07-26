Anker GaNPrime range offers up to 150W of charging power

Anker GaNPrime will achieve the aims via conserving energy.

Amazon doesn’t sell the 120W 737 charger, 733 Power Bank, or 150W 747 charger.

Anker launched GaNPrime chargers.

Advertisement

Anker sells smartphone charging solutions online and in shops. Today, the company launched GaNPrime chargers. Most people simply use the charger that came with their smartphone. For others, it’s a chance to discover third-party accessories that potentially match or exceed first-party options.

GaNPrime will be an outgrowth of the company’s work over the last several years, merging GaN with unique Anker technology. The combination will pave the door for solutions that are safer, more sustainable, and charge quicker. GaNPrime will accomplish the above goals by concentrating on energy saving, the ability to channel power where and when it is required, enhanced active heat monitoring, and smaller charger designs.

Since the 1990s, GaN or Gallium Nitride has been employed in mobile chargers. The compound’s key value is its high-temperature operation. Anker has leveraged this technology to create chargers that outperform others. The added charging power is wonderful, however the Anker GaN charger costs more than the original charger. Although expensive, it has several benefits, particularly for those with multiple devices.

Click the buttons above to get Anker’s GaNPrime mobile charging solutions. The 120W Anker 737 charger, 733 Power Bank, and 150W 747 charger are not available for pre-order on Amazon. In Q3 2022, they’ll ship. When available, pre-order links will be added. You may also purchase from Anker directly.

Also Read