AOC Gaming monitor announced U28G2XU2 with a 144Hz refresh rate

  • AOC Gaming U28G2XU2 with 4K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate has been released.
  • It is capable of delivering 4K content in a crisp format while maintaining lag-free audio performance.
  • The monitor also has 178/178 viewing angles and supports Adaptive Sync technology.
The AOC Gaming monitor U28G2XU2 with 4K resolution has been released. The new gaming monitor boasts a 144Hz display refresh rate, VESA Display/HDR 400 compatibility, a 28-inch screen, and a 1ms GtG reaction time. Later this month, the model will be offered in numerous markets.

The AOC Gaming is well-suited for gaming applications and will provide players with an exceptional experience. Its 28-inch IPS panel has a maximum brightness of 370 nits and employs WLED backlights. The Gaming U28GXU2 is the successor to the newly released AOC PRO AG4344UXM. The monitor also has 178/178 viewing angles and supports Adaptive Sync. It is capable of delivering 4K content in a crisp format while maintaining lag-free audio performance. The gadget features HDMI, USB 3.2 Gen 1, and two DisplayPort 1.4 connections for connectivity. The large monitor features a static contrast ratio of 1,000:1.

VESA Display HDR 400 certification, two 3W speakers, and an adjustable stand are included in this model. A VESA mount is included in the monitor’s packaging. The stand allows swivel, angle, and tilt adjustments for the game display. Although AOC has not revealed specifics, the model will be offered in Europe and other areas.

The pricing of the AOC Gaming U28G2XU2 is approximately $815 USD. As additional information on the gaming display becomes available, including the actual release date, we will keep our readers informed.

