Apple diversifies iPhone suppliers to 14 before its release

Apple is anticipated to release the iPhone 14 series in September, and to avoid any delays in its introduction, the firm has diversified its component suppliers. This helps the Cupertino tech giant to not only minimise its reliance on a single supplier, but also to have a negotiating position. In addition, Apple’s list of suppliers has grown in advance of the iPhone 14 release, as China’s SG Micro has received the quality certifications for the high-end iPhone 14 models.

SG Micro will likely ship the PMICs for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, according to renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. It will be the first time the Chinese manufacturer has supplied Apple with components, indicating that its technological capabilities have achieved the tier-1 level, which is required for the production of premium, high-end consumer electronics.

Apple’s orders for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max from SG Micro will improve the company’s revenue and earnings while helping Apple avoid iPhone shipment delays due to component shortages.