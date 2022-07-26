Apple iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max to have 6GB speedy RAM.

Apple expected to unveil iPhone 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max, and 14 Max, on September 13.

New iPhones are rumored to have faster RAM and a larger profile.

The iPhone 13 mini is also anticipated to be replaced by a Max model.

On September 13, Apple is expected to unveil the 6.1-inch iPhone 14, 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max.

According to a recent report, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will include 6GB of quicker, fresher RAM.

The current series has 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM, whereas the variants are rumored to use LPDDR5 RAM. On the other side, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are said to have 6GB of the more antiquated LPDDR4X RAM.

Performance on Pro-level iPhones will be better and more energy-efficient than on basic models thanks to LPDDR5 RAM.

It is anticipated that the new “A16” chip will only be used in the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models.

Ming-Chi Kuo, a well-known Apple analyst, predicted in March that the A15 chip would remain in the regular iPhone 14 models.

Price of Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

The starting price for the iPhone 14 Pro has increased to $1,099 from $999, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max will cost $1,199.

The price of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will rise to $1099 and $1199, respectively, due to increased component costs and Apple’s drive to separate Pro and non-Pro iPhones.

The iPhone 13 mini is also anticipated to be replaced by a Max model from Apple, which might result in a price increase of roughly $300.

Specifications for Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

To fit the new internals, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are reportedly rumored to have a larger profile and a better camera module.

A triple rear camera system with a 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and telephoto lens would be included in both iPhone 14 Pro variants. The new iPhone 14 series would be able to play 8K videos.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro variant will include a 120Hz refresh rate display and 8GB of RAM. However, there is a 128GB storage option for the iPhone 13 model smartphones.

Analysts anticipate that the iPhone 14 series handsets will have a standard storage capacity of 64GB.

The 2022 high-end iPhone’s camera bump will be 4.17 mm thick in terms of design, which is 0.57 mm thicker than the hump on the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

