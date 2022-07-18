Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan and Specification

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max comes with IOS 15, 6.7 inches 120Hz XDR OLED Display, Apple A15 Bionic (3nm) Chipset, Triple Rear and Dual Selfie Cameras, and Apple A15 Bionic (3nm) Chipset.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Excepted price in Pakistan Starts from RS299340 to RS332600.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Specification

BASIC INFO Brand Apple Model iPhone 14 Pro Max Status Coming soon Released 2022, October BODY Dimensions 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.4 mm (6.33 x 3.07 x 0.29 in) Weight 228 g (8.04 oz) Colors Silver, Graphite, Gold, Pacific Blue Material Glass front (Gorilla Glass), glass back (Gorilla Glass), stainless steel frame SIMs Single SIM (Nano-SIM and/or eSIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) – for China Water/Dust IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins)

Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified) DISPLAY Size 6.7 inches Type Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10, 800 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak) Resolutions 1284 x 2778 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio PPI 458 ppi density Multi touch Yes Protection Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating

Dolby Vision

Wide color gamut

True-tone NETWORKS 2G GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM) – for China

CDMA 800 / 1900 3G HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100

CDMA2000 1xEV-DO 4G 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48, 66, 71 – A2341

1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 30, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48, 66 – A2407, A2408

1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48, 66, 71 – A2406 5G 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 20, 25, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 71, 77, 78, 79, 260, 261 Sub6/mmWave – A2342

1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 20, 25, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 77, 78, 79 Sub6 – A2410, A2411, A2412 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps GPRS Yes EDGE Yes CAMERA Rear Quad 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 1.7µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS

12 MP, f/2.4, 120?, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.6″

TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth) Features Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama) Videos [email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, 10?bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), stereo sound rec. Front Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″

SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor)

HDR

[email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS HARDWARE OS iOS 15 Chipset Apple A15 Bionic (3 nm) CPU Hexa-core (2×3.1 GHz Firestorm + 4×1.8 GHz Icestorm) GPU Apple GPU (4-core graphics) RAM 6GB Storage 128GB / 256GB / 512GB Card Slot No BATTERY Type Li-lon Capacity 3687 mAh Removable Non-Removable Talk Time – Stand By Up to 20 h (multimedia) Fast Charging Fast charging 20W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)

USB Power Delivery 2.0 Wireless Charging Qi fast wireless charging 15W COMMONS Sound Yes, with stereo speakers Sensors Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer

Siri natural language commands and dictation Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS USB Lightning, USB 2.0 Wi Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot NFC Yes