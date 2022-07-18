Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan and Specification

Advertisement
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max comes with IOS 15, 6.7 inches 120Hz XDR OLED Display, Apple A15 Bionic (3nm) Chipset, Triple Rear and Dual Selfie Cameras, and Apple A15 Bionic (3nm) Chipset.
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Excepted price in Pakistan Starts from RS299340 to RS332600.
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Specification
|BASIC INFO
|Brand
|Apple
|Model
|iPhone 14 Pro Max
|Status
|Coming soon
|Released
|2022, October
|BODY
|Dimensions
|160.8 x 78.1 x 7.4 mm (6.33 x 3.07 x 0.29 in)
|Weight
|228 g (8.04 oz)
|Colors
|Silver, Graphite, Gold, Pacific Blue
|Material
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass), glass back (Gorilla Glass), stainless steel frame
|SIMs
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM and/or eSIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) – for China
|Water/Dust
|IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins)
Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified)
|DISPLAY
|Size
|6.7 inches
|Type
|Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10, 800 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak)
|Resolutions
|1284 x 2778 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio
|PPI
|458 ppi density
|Multi touch
|Yes
|Protection
|Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating
Dolby Vision
Wide color gamut
True-tone
|NETWORKS
|2G
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM) – for China
CDMA 800 / 1900
|3G
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
|4G
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48, 66, 71 – A2341
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 30, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48, 66 – A2407, A2408
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48, 66, 71 – A2406
|5G
|1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 20, 25, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 71, 77, 78, 79, 260, 261 Sub6/mmWave – A2342
1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 20, 25, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 77, 78, 79 Sub6 – A2410, A2411, A2412
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
|GPRS
|Yes
|EDGE
|Yes
|CAMERA
|Rear Quad
|12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 1.7µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS
12 MP, f/2.2, 65mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 2.5x optical zoom
12 MP, f/2.4, 120?, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.6″
TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth)
|Features
|Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama)
|Videos
|[email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, 10?bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), stereo sound rec.
|Front Dual
|12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″
SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor)
HDR
[email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS
|HARDWARE
|OS
|iOS 15
|Chipset
|Apple A15 Bionic (3 nm)
|CPU
|Hexa-core (2×3.1 GHz Firestorm + 4×1.8 GHz Icestorm)
|GPU
|Apple GPU (4-core graphics)
|RAM
|6GB
|Storage
|128GB / 256GB / 512GB
|Card Slot
|No
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-lon
|Capacity
|3687 mAh
|Removable
|Non-Removable
|Talk Time
|–
|Stand By
|Up to 20 h (multimedia)
|Fast Charging
|Fast charging 20W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)
USB Power Delivery 2.0
|Wireless Charging
|Qi fast wireless charging 15W
|COMMONS
|Sound
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|Sensors
|Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
Siri natural language commands and dictation
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|Lightning, USB 2.0
|Wi Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|NFC
|Yes
