Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan and Specification

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max comes with IOS 15, 6.7 inches 120Hz XDR OLED Display, Apple A15 Bionic (3nm) Chipset, Triple Rear and Dual Selfie Cameras, and Apple A15 Bionic (3nm) Chipset.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Excepted price in Pakistan Starts from RS299340 to RS332600.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Specification

BASIC INFO
BrandApple
ModeliPhone 14 Pro Max
StatusComing soon
Released2022, October
BODY
Dimensions160.8 x 78.1 x 7.4 mm (6.33 x 3.07 x 0.29 in)
Weight228 g (8.04 oz)
ColorsSilver, Graphite, Gold, Pacific Blue
MaterialGlass front (Gorilla Glass), glass back (Gorilla Glass), stainless steel frame
SIMsSingle SIM (Nano-SIM and/or eSIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) – for China
Water/DustIP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins)
Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified)
DISPLAY
Size6.7 inches
TypeSuper Retina XDR OLED, HDR10, 800 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak)
Resolutions1284 x 2778 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio
PPI458 ppi density
Multi touchYes
ProtectionScratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating
Dolby Vision
Wide color gamut
True-tone
NETWORKS
2GGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM) – for China
CDMA 800 / 1900
3GHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
4G1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48, 66, 71 – A2341
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 30, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48, 66 – A2407, A2408
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48, 66, 71 – A2406
5G1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 20, 25, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 71, 77, 78, 79, 260, 261 Sub6/mmWave – A2342
1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 20, 25, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 77, 78, 79 Sub6 – A2410, A2411, A2412
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
GPRSYes
EDGEYes
CAMERA
Rear Quad12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 1.7µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS
12 MP, f/2.2, 65mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 2.5x optical zoom
12 MP, f/2.4, 120?, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.6″
TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth)
FeaturesDual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama)
Videos[email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, 10?bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), stereo sound rec.
Front Dual12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″
SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor)
HDR
[email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS
HARDWARE
OSiOS 15
ChipsetApple A15 Bionic (3 nm)
CPUHexa-core (2×3.1 GHz Firestorm + 4×1.8 GHz Icestorm)
GPUApple GPU (4-core graphics)
RAM6GB
Storage128GB / 256GB / 512GB
Card SlotNo
BATTERY
TypeLi-lon
Capacity3687 mAh
RemovableNon-Removable
Talk Time
Stand ByUp to 20 h (multimedia)
Fast ChargingFast charging 20W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)
USB Power Delivery 2.0
Wireless ChargingQi fast wireless charging 15W
COMMONS
SoundYes, with stereo speakers
SensorsFace ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
Siri natural language commands and dictation
Bluetooth5.0, A2DP, LE
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBLightning, USB 2.0
Wi FiWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
NFCYes
