Apple Iphone 14 Pro Max Price in Pakistan, release date & specs

The 2022 iPhone lineup will undergo significant change, and it isn’t just about price. But rather, how Apple distinguishes the ‘Pro’ line from the ‘non-Pro’ models. It starts with the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro, the soon-to-be-announced iPhone that will be significantly different from the standard iPhone 14 in terms of both features and perception.

Apple Iphone 14 Pro Max Price in Pakistan

Apple Iphone 14 Pro Max Price in Pakistan is Rs.299340 to Rs.332600 (expected)

Phone 14 Expected Release

Last year, the iPhone 13 was released on September 14, 2021, which was the second Tuesday of the month.. Looking into the history of the launch dates of the previous models, Apple seems to favour the first or second Tuesday of September. So we can expect that iPhone 14 will debut on either Tuesday 6th or Tuesday 13th September 2022.

It’s too early to confirm most of the phone’s features. The only thing that has been confirmed is that it will be released following this year’s iOS update. So we can confidently predict that the phone will arrive running iOS 16. Furthermore, the phone’s front design will be significantly different from current iPhone models. It will feature a hole and pill-shaped cutout for cameras and sensors. Like iPhone 13, it will have a flat frame body and an identical speaker grill.