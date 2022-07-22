Apple Iphone 6 Price in Pakistan and Specs

The retail cost of an Apple iPhone 6 in Pakistan is Rs. 46,899. The retail pricing of Apple mobile equipment covered by an approved warranty is controlled by authorised dealers and warranty providers.
- Retail Price of Apple in USD is $349.
Even though the new Apple iPhone 6 won’t be available until September 2014, one US survey has already dubbed it “the most anticipated Apple Smartphone ever.” If the list of preliminary specifications is to be believed, Apple’s next generation iPhone will actually be a 6, and it will be bigger, faster, and better than anything we have seen before. The Apple iPhone 6 will reportedly come in two varieties, one with a 4.7-inch backlit IPS LCD touchscreen and the other with a slightly larger 5.5-inch touchscreen, according to leaks and reports.
Both iPhone 6 devices will include an Apple A8 chipset, a quad-core processor, and the iOS 8 operating system. The rear cameras on both iPhone 6 devices will have an 8-megapixel resolution and support simultaneous video and picture recording with HDR Panorama and HDR photo. The new water-resistant iPhone 6 features a revolutionary Sapphire crystal-glass touch screen that is virtually impossible to break, a host of improved features, including Apple’s fingerprint sensor, noise-cancelling technology, and up to 32GB of internal memory. It is slimmer, stronger, and tougher than anything we have seen from Apple before. The brand-new Apple iPhone 6, a high-end smartphone with ground-breaking technology, is poised to establish a record for quickest smartphone sales, so place your order now!
Apple IPhone 6 Specs
|General
|2G Network
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – A1549 (GSM), A1549 (CDMA), A1586
|CDMA 800 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100 – A1549 (CDMA), A1586
|3G Network
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100 – A1549 (GSM), A1549 (CDMA), A1586
|CDMA2000 1xEV-DO – A1549 (CDMA), A1586
|4G Network
|LTE 700 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 850 – A1549 (GSM), A1549 (CDMA)
|LTE 700 / 800 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2300 / 2600 / 750 / 2500 – A1586
|SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Announced
|2014, September
|Status
|Coming soon. Exp. release 2014, September
|Body
|Dimensions
|138.1 x 67 x 6.9 mm (5.44 x 2.64 x 0.27 in)
|Weight
|129 g (4.55 oz)
|– 500 dpi pixel density fingerprint sensor (Touch ID)
|Display
|Type
|LED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|750 x 1334 pixels, 4.7 inches (~326 ppi pixel density)
|Multitouch
|Yes
|Protection
|Shatter proof glass, oleophobic coating
|Sound
|Alert types
|Vibration, proprietary ringtones
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Memory
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|32 GB 1 GB RAM
|Data
|GPRS
|Yes
|EDGE
|Yes
|Speed
|HSDPA, 42 Mbps; HSUPA, 5.76 Mbps; EV-DO Rev. A, up to 3.1 Mbps; LTE, Cat4, 150 Mbps DL, 50 Mbps UL
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.0, A2DP
|NFC
|Yes
|USB
|v2.0
|Camera
|Primary
|8 MP, 3264 x 2448 pixels, autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash
|Features
|1.5µm pixel size, geo-tagging, simultaneous HD video and image recording, touch focus, face and smile detection, image stabilization, panorama, HDR
|Video
|[email protected], [email protected]
|Secondary
|1.2 MP, 720p, burst, HDR
|Features
|OS
|iOS 8
|Chipset
|Apple A8
|CPU
|TBA
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Browser
|HTML (Safari)
|Radio
|No
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS
|Java
|No
|Colors
|Space Gray, Silver, Gold
|– Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
– AirDrop file sharing
– Siri natural language commands and dictation
– iCloud cloud service
– iCloud Keychain
– Twitter and Facebook integration
– TV-out
– Maps
– iBooks PDF reader
– Audio/video player/editor
– Organizer
– Document viewer/editor
– Photo viewer/editor
– Voice memo/dial/command
– Predictive text input
|Battery
|Non-removable Li-Po battery
|Stand-by
|(2G) / Up to 250 h (3G)
|Talk time
|(2G) / Up to 14 h (3G)
|Music play
|Up to 50 h
|Rating
|Rating
|Average rating is 4.0 stars, based on 245 reviews.
