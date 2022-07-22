Advertisement
Apple Iphone 6 Price in Pakistan and Specs

The retail cost of an Apple iPhone 6 in Pakistan is Rs. 46,899. The retail pricing of Apple mobile equipment covered by an approved warranty is controlled by authorised dealers and warranty providers.

  • Retail Price of Apple iphone 6 in Pakistan is Rs. 46,899.
  • Retail Price of Apple in USD is $349.
Even though the new Apple iPhone 6 won’t be available until September 2014, one US survey has already dubbed it “the most anticipated Apple Smartphone ever.” If the list of preliminary specifications is to be believed, Apple’s next generation iPhone will actually be a 6, and it will be bigger, faster, and better than anything we have seen before. The Apple iPhone 6 will reportedly come in two varieties, one with a 4.7-inch backlit IPS LCD touchscreen and the other with a slightly larger 5.5-inch touchscreen, according to leaks and reports.

Both iPhone 6 devices will include an Apple A8 chipset, a quad-core processor, and the iOS 8 operating system. The rear cameras on both iPhone 6 devices will have an 8-megapixel resolution and support simultaneous video and picture recording with HDR Panorama and HDR photo. The new water-resistant iPhone 6 features a revolutionary Sapphire crystal-glass touch screen that is virtually impossible to break, a host of improved features, including Apple’s fingerprint sensor, noise-cancelling technology, and up to 32GB of internal memory. It is slimmer, stronger, and tougher than anything we have seen from Apple before. The brand-new Apple iPhone 6, a high-end smartphone with ground-breaking technology, is poised to establish a record for quickest smartphone sales, so place your order now!

Apple IPhone 6 Specs

General
2G NetworkGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – A1549 (GSM), A1549 (CDMA), A1586
CDMA 800 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100 – A1549 (CDMA), A1586
3G NetworkHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100 – A1549 (GSM), A1549 (CDMA), A1586
CDMA2000 1xEV-DO – A1549 (CDMA), A1586
4G NetworkLTE 700 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 850 – A1549 (GSM), A1549 (CDMA)
LTE 700 / 800 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2300 / 2600 / 750 / 2500 – A1586
SIMNano-SIM
Announced2014, September
StatusComing soon. Exp. release 2014, September
Body
Dimensions138.1 x 67 x 6.9 mm (5.44 x 2.64 x 0.27 in)
Weight129 g (4.55 oz)
– 500 dpi pixel density fingerprint sensor (Touch ID)
Display
TypeLED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size750 x 1334 pixels, 4.7 inches (~326 ppi pixel density)
MultitouchYes
ProtectionShatter proof glass, oleophobic coating
Sound
Alert typesVibration, proprietary ringtones
LoudspeakerYes
3.5mm jackYes
Memory
Card slotNo
Internal32 GB 1 GB RAM
Data
GPRSYes
EDGEYes
SpeedHSDPA, 42 Mbps; HSUPA, 5.76 Mbps; EV-DO Rev. A, up to 3.1 Mbps; LTE, Cat4, 150 Mbps DL, 50 Mbps UL
WLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi hotspot
Bluetoothv4.0, A2DP
NFCYes
USBv2.0
Camera
Primary8 MP, 3264 x 2448 pixels, autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash
Features1.5µm pixel size, geo-tagging, simultaneous HD video and image recording, touch focus, face and smile detection, image stabilization, panorama, HDR
Video[email protected], [email protected]
Secondary1.2 MP, 720p, burst, HDR
Features
OSiOS 8
ChipsetApple A8
CPUTBA
SensorsAccelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
BrowserHTML (Safari)
RadioNo
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS
JavaNo
ColorsSpace Gray, Silver, Gold
– Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
– AirDrop file sharing
– Siri natural language commands and dictation
– iCloud cloud service
– iCloud Keychain
– Twitter and Facebook integration
– TV-out
– Maps
– iBooks PDF reader
– Audio/video player/editor
– Organizer
– Document viewer/editor
– Photo viewer/editor
– Voice memo/dial/command
– Predictive text input
Battery
Non-removable Li-Po battery
Stand-by(2G) / Up to 250 h (3G)
Talk time(2G) / Up to 14 h (3G)
Music playUp to 50 h
Rating
RatingAverage rating is 4.0 stars, based on 245 reviews.
