Apple Iphone 6 Price in Pakistan and Specs

The retail cost of an Apple iPhone 6 in Pakistan is Rs. 46,899. The retail pricing of Apple mobile equipment covered by an approved warranty is controlled by authorised dealers and warranty providers.

Retail Price of Apple in USD is $349.

Even though the new Apple iPhone 6 won’t be available until September 2014, one US survey has already dubbed it “the most anticipated Apple Smartphone ever.” If the list of preliminary specifications is to be believed, Apple’s next generation iPhone will actually be a 6, and it will be bigger, faster, and better than anything we have seen before. The Apple iPhone 6 will reportedly come in two varieties, one with a 4.7-inch backlit IPS LCD touchscreen and the other with a slightly larger 5.5-inch touchscreen, according to leaks and reports.

Both iPhone 6 devices will include an Apple A8 chipset, a quad-core processor, and the iOS 8 operating system. The rear cameras on both iPhone 6 devices will have an 8-megapixel resolution and support simultaneous video and picture recording with HDR Panorama and HDR photo. The new water-resistant iPhone 6 features a revolutionary Sapphire crystal-glass touch screen that is virtually impossible to break, a host of improved features, including Apple’s fingerprint sensor, noise-cancelling technology, and up to 32GB of internal memory. It is slimmer, stronger, and tougher than anything we have seen from Apple before. The brand-new Apple iPhone 6, a high-end smartphone with ground-breaking technology, is poised to establish a record for quickest smartphone sales, so place your order now!

Apple IPhone 6 Specs

General 2G Network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – A1549 (GSM), A1549 (CDMA), A1586 CDMA 800 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100 – A1549 (CDMA), A1586 3G Network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100 – A1549 (GSM), A1549 (CDMA), A1586 CDMA2000 1xEV-DO – A1549 (CDMA), A1586 4G Network LTE 700 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 850 – A1549 (GSM), A1549 (CDMA) LTE 700 / 800 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2300 / 2600 / 750 / 2500 – A1586 SIM Nano-SIM Announced 2014, September Status Coming soon. Exp. release 2014, September

Body Dimensions 138.1 x 67 x 6.9 mm (5.44 x 2.64 x 0.27 in) Weight 129 g (4.55 oz) – 500 dpi pixel density fingerprint sensor (Touch ID)

Display Type LED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 750 x 1334 pixels, 4.7 inches (~326 ppi pixel density) Multitouch Yes Protection Shatter proof glass, oleophobic coating

Sound Alert types Vibration, proprietary ringtones Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

Memory Card slot No Internal 32 GB 1 GB RAM

Data GPRS Yes EDGE Yes Speed HSDPA, 42 Mbps; HSUPA, 5.76 Mbps; EV-DO Rev. A, up to 3.1 Mbps; LTE, Cat4, 150 Mbps DL, 50 Mbps UL WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi hotspot Bluetooth v4.0, A2DP NFC Yes USB v2.0

Camera Primary 8 MP, 3264 x 2448 pixels, autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash Features 1.5µm pixel size, geo-tagging, simultaneous HD video and image recording, touch focus, face and smile detection, image stabilization, panorama, HDR Video [email protected], [email protected] Secondary 1.2 MP, 720p, burst, HDR

Features OS iOS 8 Chipset Apple A8 CPU TBA Sensors Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Browser HTML (Safari) Radio No GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS Java No Colors Space Gray, Silver, Gold – Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic

– AirDrop file sharing

– Siri natural language commands and dictation

– iCloud cloud service

– iCloud Keychain

– TV-out

– Maps

– iBooks PDF reader

– Audio/video player/editor

– Organizer

– Photo viewer/editor

– Voice memo/dial/command

– Predictive text input

Battery Non-removable Li-Po battery Stand-by (2G) / Up to 250 h (3G) Talk time (2G) / Up to 14 h (3G) Music play Up to 50 h

Rating Rating Average rating is 4.0 stars, based on 245 reviews.