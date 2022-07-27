Apple possessed an M1 Mac Pro but waited for M2 Extreme

The Mac Pro with “M2 Extreme” might be announced by 2022

Mark Gurman says no M1 Mac Pro or revamped Mac mini.

Mark Gurman said an M1 Mac Pro isn’t coming and the Mac mini won’t be redesigned in a recent interview.

Gurman usually writes for Bloomberg, where he covers leaks and speculations. In his “Power On” email, he recently discussed the speculated “Pro” Apple Watch Series 8.

Gurman was interviewed by YouTube channel Max Tech on inflated M2 MacBook Air issues. Gurman discussed undisclosed Apple goods in the interview.

“I don’t think there will be a redesign to the Mac mini,” said Gurman. “I actually don’t know where the rumors of a redesign came from. I think those are also going to be spec bumps.”

Jon Prosser started Mac mini rumours. His leak history was accurate for a while, but huge mistakes like a flat-sided Apple Watch and an iPhone without a camera bump have called his accuracy into doubt.

After revealing the Mac Studio, Apple looked unlikely to update the Mac mini. Until recently, rumours circulated about a Mac Pro with M1.

Gurman remarked, “They had an M1 Mac Pro ready months ago.” “They probably cancelled it to wait for M2 pro.”

The Mac Pro was expected to be introduced at WWDC with an M1 model, maybe higher than the M1 Ultra. With the M2 CPU, the Mac Pro may be delayed.

Gurman expects the Mac Pro with “M2 Extreme” might be announced by 2022 but available by mid-2023. Apple might possibly release new iPad Pros with M2 and more.

Max Tech YouTube has the complete interview. Gurman discusses upcoming AirPods and Apple Watch models and Apple’s financial situation.

