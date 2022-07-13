Apple Watch SE is a better value than Apple Watch Series 7

Purchasing their first Apple Watch or upgrading from an older model.

The Apple Watch Series 7 costs $399 (£369) and replaces the Series 6; the Apple Watch SE costs $279 (£249)

The larger screen and additional health functions of the Apple Watch Series 7 are useful, but the Apple Watch SE has the features you’ll use most.

Apple Watch buyers have three options, regardless of whether they are purchasing their first Apple Watch or upgrading from an older model. The Apple Watch Series 7 costs $399 (£369, AU$599) and replaces the Series 6; the Apple Watch SE costs $279 (£249, AU$429); and the Apple Watch Series 3 costs $199 (£179, AU$299). With a large display, faster charging, and more health functions, the Series 7 has a great deal to offer. However, it is difficult to beat the Apple Watch SE’s value.

Although the $199 Series 3 can be enticing, we recommend purchasing one of Apple’s more recent watches. The Series 3 is now four years old, making it challenging to update. In addition, it will not receive the WatchOS 9 update when it is released this fall. You’re undoubtedly wondering how to choose between the Series 7 and Series 7 SE.

As with many other purchasing decisions, selecting the appropriate Apple Watch depends on your intended usage. Choose the Series 7 if you want the newest watch that can deliver additional health information beyond simple activity and exercise tracking.

Those solely interested in the Apple Watch’s core functions can save a substantial amount of money without sacrificing much by opting for the Apple Watch SE. Both Apple Watch versions are capable of documenting workouts, measuring heart rate, setting timers and alarms with Siri, getting notifications, and utilising Apple Pay. This makes it the ideal option for the majority of people, while the Series 7 is a premium alternative for those with more demanding health tracking needs.

Remember that Apple is anticipated to release a new Apple Watch SE alongside the Series 8 this fall. Therefore, if you can wait a few months, you should. Here is a closer look at how to choose the perfect Apple Watch for you.