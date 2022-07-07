Asus Zenfone 9 Price in Pakistan & Specs

One of the most running Android phones last year was the Asus Zenfone 8, and now we’re finally receiving some official information on the Zenfone 9 after it was shown in a product film.

A 5.9-inch Samsung AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch hole in the left corner will be included with the gadget.

The smartphone has a 4,300 mAh battery and the most recent Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU. The ROG Phone 6 series’ 50MP Sony IMX766 camera sensor is used in the dual-camera system on the rear of this device, but this time around, Asus is also including a six-axis gimbal module for video stabilization.

At this time, Asus has not made any official announcements on the Zenfone 9, but based on the stolen product video, more information should be forthcoming.

Asus Zenfone 9 Price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Asus Zenfone 9 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 115,500.

Asus Zenfone 9 Specifications:

Basic Info Brand ASUS Model Zenfone 9 5G Released Date 2022, August 31 Status Upcoming Network 2G Band GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 MHz 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 MHz 4G Band LTE Band 1: 2100, Band 2: 1900, Band 3: 1800, Band 4: 1700, Band 5: 850, Band 7: 2600, Band 8: 900, Band 12-14, 17: 700, Band 20: 800, Band 28: 700, Band 31: 450, Band 71: 600 MHz 5G Band 5G FR1: 450 MHz – 6 GHz , 5G FR2: 24.25 GHz – 52.6 GHz

Speed: HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G DISPLAY Type Super AMOLED Display Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch, 120Hz Refresh Rate Display Size 6.67 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels, 395 PPI CAMERA Back Camera Triple Camera: 64MP + 8MP + 12MP with LED Flash, AF Front Camera Uses Main camera Camera Features LED Flash, HDR, Panorama

[email protected] BODY Dimensions 165.1 x 77.3 x 9.6 mm Weight 230g SIM Dual SIM(Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Color Aurora Black, Pastel White PLATFORM OS Android 11 CPU Octa-core Processor Chipset Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 5G (7 nm) GPU Adreno 650 MEMORY Internal 128GB Storage RAM 6GB Card slot microSDXC BATTERY Power 5000 mAh Li-Po Fast Charging 18W Battery CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE Radio FM Radio: No, USB: microUSB v2.0 Type-C, Music, Alert MP3, Ringtones, Vibration, Polyphonic NFC Yes OTG Yes Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm Jack Yes GPS Yes + A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO MORE FEATURES Browser HTML5 Sensors Fingerprint(side-mounted), Accelerometer, Proximity, Compass Messaging SMS, MMS, Email, IM, Push Mail Games Yes, Downloadable and Built-in Available Protection No

Also Read Asus confirms the Launch date for the new Zenfone 8 smartphone Asus launches the Asus Zenfone 8 series. The company has sent an...