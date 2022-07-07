Asus Zenfone 9 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Asus confirms the Launch date for the new Zenfone 8 smartphone
Asus launches the Asus Zenfone 8 series. The company has sent an...
One of the most running Android phones last year was the Asus Zenfone 8, and now we’re finally receiving some official information on the Zenfone 9 after it was shown in a product film.
A 5.9-inch Samsung AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch hole in the left corner will be included with the gadget.
The smartphone has a 4,300 mAh battery and the most recent Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU. The ROG Phone 6 series’ 50MP Sony IMX766 camera sensor is used in the dual-camera system on the rear of this device, but this time around, Asus is also including a six-axis gimbal module for video stabilization.
At this time, Asus has not made any official announcements on the Zenfone 9, but based on the stolen product video, more information should be forthcoming.
The Asus Zenfone 9 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 115,500.
Asus Zenfone 9 Specifications:
|Basic Info
|Brand
|ASUS
|Model
|Zenfone 9 5G
|Released Date
|2022, August 31
|Status
|Upcoming
|Network
|2G Band
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 MHz
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 MHz
|4G Band
|LTE Band 1: 2100, Band 2: 1900, Band 3: 1800, Band 4: 1700, Band 5: 850, Band 7: 2600, Band 8: 900, Band 12-14, 17: 700, Band 20: 800, Band 28: 700, Band 31: 450, Band 71: 600 MHz
|5G Band
|5G FR1: 450 MHz – 6 GHz , 5G FR2: 24.25 GHz – 52.6 GHz
Speed: HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G
|DISPLAY
|Type
|Super AMOLED Display Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch, 120Hz Refresh Rate
|Display Size
|6.67 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels, 395 PPI
|CAMERA
|Back Camera
|Triple Camera: 64MP + 8MP + 12MP with LED Flash, AF
|Front Camera
|Uses Main camera
|Camera Features
|LED Flash, HDR, Panorama
[email protected]
|BODY
|Dimensions
|165.1 x 77.3 x 9.6 mm
|Weight
|230g
|SIM
|Dual SIM(Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Color
|Aurora Black, Pastel White
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 11
|CPU
|Octa-core Processor
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 5G (7 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 650
|MEMORY
|Internal
|128GB Storage
|RAM
|6GB
|Card slot
|microSDXC
|BATTERY
|Power
|5000 mAh Li-Po Fast Charging 18W Battery
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|Radio
|FM Radio: No, USB: microUSB v2.0 Type-C, Music, Alert MP3, Ringtones, Vibration, Polyphonic
|NFC
|Yes
|OTG
|Yes
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm Jack
|Yes
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|MORE FEATURES
|Browser
|HTML5
|Sensors
|Fingerprint(side-mounted), Accelerometer, Proximity, Compass
|Messaging
|SMS, MMS, Email, IM, Push Mail
|Games
|Yes, Downloadable and Built-in Available
|Protection
|No
