Asus Zenfone 9 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Asus Zenfone 9 Price in Pakistan & Specs. (Credits: Google)

One of the most running Android phones last year was the Asus Zenfone 8, and now we’re finally receiving some official information on the Zenfone 9 after it was shown in a product film.

A 5.9-inch Samsung AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch hole in the left corner will be included with the gadget.

The smartphone has a 4,300 mAh battery and the most recent Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU. The ROG Phone 6 series’ 50MP Sony IMX766 camera sensor is used in the dual-camera system on the rear of this device, but this time around, Asus is also including a six-axis gimbal module for video stabilization.

At this time, Asus has not made any official announcements on the Zenfone 9, but based on the stolen product video, more information should be forthcoming.

Asus Zenfone 9 Price in Pakistan

The Asus Zenfone 9 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 115,500.

Asus Zenfone 9 Specifications:

Basic Info
BrandASUS
ModelZenfone 9 5G
Released Date2022, August 31
StatusUpcoming
Network
2G BandGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 MHz
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 MHz
4G BandLTE Band 1: 2100, Band 2: 1900, Band 3: 1800, Band 4: 1700, Band 5: 850, Band 7: 2600, Band 8: 900, Band 12-14, 17: 700, Band 20: 800, Band 28: 700, Band 31: 450, Band 71: 600 MHz
5G Band5G FR1: 450 MHz – 6 GHz , 5G FR2: 24.25 GHz – 52.6 GHz
Speed: HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G
DISPLAY
TypeSuper AMOLED Display Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch, 120Hz Refresh Rate
Display Size6.67 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels, 395 PPI
CAMERA
Back CameraTriple Camera: 64MP + 8MP + 12MP with LED Flash, AF
Front CameraUses Main camera
Camera FeaturesLED Flash, HDR, Panorama
[email protected]
BODY
Dimensions165.1 x 77.3 x 9.6 mm
Weight230g
SIMDual SIM(Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
ColorAurora Black, Pastel White
PLATFORM
OSAndroid 11
CPUOcta-core Processor
ChipsetQualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 5G (7 nm)
GPUAdreno 650
MEMORY
Internal128GB Storage
RAM6GB
Card slotmicroSDXC
BATTERY
Power5000 mAh Li-Po Fast Charging 18W Battery
CONNECTIVITY
WLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
RadioFM Radio: No, USB: microUSB v2.0 Type-C, Music, Alert MP3, Ringtones, Vibration, Polyphonic
NFCYes
OTGYes
LoudspeakerYes
3.5mm JackYes
GPSYes + A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
MORE FEATURES
BrowserHTML5
SensorsFingerprint(side-mounted), Accelerometer, Proximity, Compass
MessagingSMS, MMS, Email, IM, Push Mail
GamesYes, Downloadable and Built-in Available
ProtectionNo

 

Asus confirms the Launch date for the new Zenfone 8 smartphone
Asus confirms the Launch date for the new Zenfone 8 smartphone

Asus launches the Asus Zenfone 8 series. The company has sent an...

