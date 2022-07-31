BenQ EX240N gaming monitor launched; sports 165Hz refresh rate.

BenQ’s EX240N gaming monitor provides 1080p video quality and a 165Hz refresh rate.

It features two 2.5W speakers and supports AMD FreeSync Premium as well.

Another option is the EX240, which costs $240 and has a 10-centimeter adjustable stand.

The 4ms reaction time and MOBIUZ VA panel gaming monitor from BenQ, the EX240N, have been announced. The new gaming monitor provides 1080p video quality and a 165Hz refresh rate. It features two 2.5W speakers and supports AMD FreeSync Premium as well.

A 23.8-inch display with a maximum brightness of 250 nits is included on the EX240N. The gaming monitor offers a 3000:1 contrast ratio and an NTSC color space coverage of 72%.

Gamers will love its extremely low latency, 1ms MPRT reaction time, and 165Hz refresh rate. A chunk of the game monitor’s 40W power usage can be attributed to its dual speaker setup.

If you use the 3.5mm jack to attach it to a pair of headphones, this can be considerably reduced.

Additionally, the game display has DisplayPort 1.2 and HDMI 2.0 ports. The new BenQ gaming monitor is compatible with current game consoles, but it can only achieve its maximum refresh rate when connected to a PC through DisplayPort.

Although BenQ has not yet disclosed release and availability information, the monitor might cost roughly $200 at retail.

The EX240N includes the FPS mode, AMD FreeSync Premium, and Motion Blur Reduction. Another option is the EX240, which costs $240 and has a 10 centimeter adjustable stand.

Additionally, the EX240 has a second HDMI port and swivel capabilities.

BenQ claims that the EX240N’s delicate and realistic colors are intended to convey an immersive gaming experience. It will provide the best quality that gamers expect.

Other notable features of the new BenQ gaming monitor include its quick response time and absence of tearing. The BenQ EX240N gaming monitor comes with a 3-year limited warranty.

