Beware of Google scammers if you’re a student looking for financial relief

More than 70% of all global internet search requests are handled by Google; making it the most powerful engine. By taking use of the various practical applications; that provide users with tremendous convenience; consumers get the finest experience of their lives. A non-profit watchdog group called Tech Transparency Project (TTP) discovered; that more than 10% of the Google adverts for student loan relief schemes are false. Therefore, students looking for financial relief should be cautious of Google fraudsters.
12 percent of the 242 ads TTP analysed were handled by fraudsters. These fraudsters are not abiding by Google’s regulations; since their material contains scam elements. For advertising with a financial objective; Google has highly rigorous guidelines. The business claims:
“We have rigorous restrictions that regulate financial services advertisements on our platforms; including prohibitions against ads that fail to disclose related costs or promote credit repair services. We also forbid ads that falsely suggest an association with a government entity.”
When TTP typed in phrases like “Biden loan forgiveness,” “student debt forgiveness”; “student debt,” and “cancel student debt,” the search results suggested advertisements; many of which were fraudulent and operated by con artists. The business said that one website that promoted the student loan scheme; was made to resemble a government entity, which is against Google’s regulations and norms. When questioned about the regulations; a representative of the Federal Trade Commission stated:
“It is against the law for businesses to charge you before helping you.”
Although Google forbids advertisements that promote frauds; we still come across such ads on its search engine; raising concerns about Google’s openness and ad approval process. Director of the nonprofit, Katie Paul, stated:
“Questions about how rigorous Google’s vetting process truly is are raised by the internet giant’s lack of transparency; about how it examines and authorises advertising.”
