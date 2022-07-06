Bing Maps adds distance calculating and other features for travelers

New Bing Maps features include distance computation, petrol price and parking locator.

Distance calculation is the newest feature, which is startling. Bing Maps can now calculate the length of a trip between two or more sites, including alternative routes if available. Check the distance between two points or add waypoints to observe the distance change in real-time. This is probably why you’d use a mapping service, so it’s a welcome inclusion.

Another new feature is a gas price map that shows local pricing. You can search for “Gas in Seattle” – or another city if you’re travelling – to see gas prices within 5 miles. It should be easier to get the cheapest pricing and save money on your trip. It can assist you find gas if you’ve never been there before.

Finally, there’s a simple parking app. Bing Maps will show you all nearby parking lots, both on the map and as a list on the side, so you can quickly choose one to learn more. This can include an address, phone number, or outdoor/indoor parking.

If you’re used to Google Maps, none of these capabilities are new, but Bing Maps users should embrace them. Microsoft has a distinct API for distance-by-time capabilities, such as “where can I go in 30 minutes?” The Isochrone API uses polygons instead of a circular radius to account for obstructions that increase journey distance. A gas station may be close to you, but if you have to cross a river, it’s no longer close.

Microsoft didn’t disclose where these services are available, but it’s safe to imagine parking and petrol pricing won’t function everywhere. The company recently added capabilities to Bing to assist travellers identify places to stay and explore.

