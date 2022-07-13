Creative Technology unveils a rechargeable mini Sound bars

It has a simple design and a wide range of ways to connect to other devices.

Creative Technology makes sound bars and earbuds that are great deals and always work well. The brand is known for being good value for money, so it’s great to see it come out with a new product that fills a market gap.

The latest under-monitor sound bar, the Creative Stage Air V2, is being released today. It is made to give users a big sound from a small size that won’t take up valuable desktop space. It has a simple design and a wide range of ways to connect to other devices.

The Creative Stage Air, which came before this new mini sound bar, was very popular. The new Stage Air V2 has a whole new look, but it still has the same slim, small shape as the first Stage Air. So, even though it doesn’t come with a subwoofer, the sound is fuller and the bass level is better. The bass response has gotten better because of new full-range racetrack drivers and a bigger passive radiator that pumps out lower frequencies.

The Stage Air V2 sound bar can connect to PCs, Macs, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and a wide range of mobile devices. Users can use a single USB cable to connect audio and power. You can also connect analogue devices through a standard 3.5mm TRS port. It also works well as a wireless speaker because it has the latest Bluetooth 5.3 technology and its built-in battery can play music for up to six hours on a single charge.

