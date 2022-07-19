Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 price in Pakistan and specification

The new Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 has been a great mainstream laptop to use for the last few weeks, and I really like how it’s better than the last one. The screen is 16:10, and there are some cool changes to the design, such as a touchpad with three sides. There is also a lot of value.

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 price in Pakistan

The expected cost of Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 is Rs. 227004.12/-

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 specification

Processor 12th Generation Intel Core i7-1255U (12MB Cache, up to 4.7 GHz, 10 cores) Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics Body 0.62” – 0.70” x 12.36” x 8.96” (15.70 – 17.86 x 314 x 227.50mm), 3.61 lbs. (1.63kg) with 54W battery Display 14.0-inch 16:10 FHD+ (1920 x 1200) Truelife Touch Narrow Border WVA Display Memory 16GB, 2x8GB, DDR4, 3200MHz Storage 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive Ports 1 HDMI out 1.4

1 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

2 USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C with PowerDelivery and Video

SD Card Reader Input Precision Touchpad

Spill resistant, backlit Multimedia Integrated Widescreen FHD (1080p)

Camera with Camera Shutter and Temporal

Stereo Speakers with Waves MaxxAudio Pro tuning

Integrated Dual Array Microphones Battery 4-Cell Battery, 54 Whr (Integrated)

65W Power Adapter (Type-C) Color Platinum Silver Security Fingerprint Reader with Windows Hello (Optional)

Webcam privacy shutter OS Windows 11 Home

