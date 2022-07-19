Advertisement
Edition: English
Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 price in Pakistan and specification

Articles
Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1

The new Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 has been a great mainstream laptop to use for the last few weeks, and I really like how it’s better than the last one. The screen is 16:10, and there are some cool changes to the design, such as a touchpad with three sides. There is also a lot of value.

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 price in Pakistan

The expected cost of Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 is Rs. 227004.12/-

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 specification

Processor12th Generation Intel Core i7-1255U (12MB Cache, up to 4.7 GHz, 10 cores)
GraphicsIntel Iris Xe Graphics
Body0.62” – 0.70” x 12.36” x 8.96” (15.70 – 17.86 x 314 x 227.50mm), 3.61 lbs. (1.63kg) with 54W battery
Display14.0-inch 16:10 FHD+ (1920 x 1200) Truelife Touch Narrow Border WVA Display
Memory16GB, 2x8GB, DDR4, 3200MHz
Storage512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive
Ports1 HDMI out 1.4
1 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
2 USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C with PowerDelivery and Video
1 3.5mm Headphone/Microphone combination jack
SD Card Reader
InputPrecision Touchpad
Spill resistant, backlit
MultimediaIntegrated Widescreen FHD (1080p)
Camera with Camera Shutter and Temporal
Noise Reduction
Stereo Speakers with Waves MaxxAudio Pro tuning
Integrated Dual Array Microphones
Battery4-Cell Battery, 54 Whr (Integrated)
65W Power Adapter (Type-C)
ColorPlatinum Silver
SecurityFingerprint Reader with Windows Hello (Optional)
Webcam privacy shutter
OSWindows 11 Home
Also Read

Dell sells RSA security for more than $2 Billion
Dell sells RSA security for more than $2 Billion

Dell Technologies on Tuesday announced a $2.08 billion cash deal to sell...

 

