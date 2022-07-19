Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 price in Pakistan and specification

Dell sells RSA security for more than $2 Billion
The new Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 has been a great mainstream laptop to use for the last few weeks, and I really like how it’s better than the last one. The screen is 16:10, and there are some cool changes to the design, such as a touchpad with three sides. There is also a lot of value.
The expected cost of Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 is Rs. 227004.12/-
|Processor
|12th Generation Intel Core i7-1255U (12MB Cache, up to 4.7 GHz, 10 cores)
|Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics
|Body
|0.62” – 0.70” x 12.36” x 8.96” (15.70 – 17.86 x 314 x 227.50mm), 3.61 lbs. (1.63kg) with 54W battery
|Display
|14.0-inch 16:10 FHD+ (1920 x 1200) Truelife Touch Narrow Border WVA Display
|Memory
|16GB, 2x8GB, DDR4, 3200MHz
|Storage
|512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive
|Ports
|1 HDMI out 1.4
1 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
2 USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C with PowerDelivery and Video
1 3.5mm Headphone/Microphone combination jack
SD Card Reader
|Input
|Precision Touchpad
Spill resistant, backlit
|Multimedia
|Integrated Widescreen FHD (1080p)
Camera with Camera Shutter and Temporal
Noise Reduction
Stereo Speakers with Waves MaxxAudio Pro tuning
Integrated Dual Array Microphones
|Battery
|4-Cell Battery, 54 Whr (Integrated)
65W Power Adapter (Type-C)
|Color
|Platinum Silver
|Security
|Fingerprint Reader with Windows Hello (Optional)
Webcam privacy shutter
|OS
|Windows 11 Home
