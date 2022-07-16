Sodium-ion batteries could be used to store solar energy and power electric vehicles.

They work efficiently in low temperatures, have a high energy density, and are widely available.

Sodium-based batteries will cost even less than conventional lithium ion batteries.

Advertisement

You must not be familiar with sodium-ion batteries. They do in fact exist and have a lot of promise. The batteries are affordable, easily accessible; and operate effectively in low temperatures. In addition, sodium-based batteries will be more affordable and ecologically; benign than traditional lithium-ion batteries. The sole drawback of sodium-ion batteries’ performance; is their short lifespan, although this is about to improve. A sodium-ion battery with a greatly increased lifetime was just developed; by a research team from the US Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL). The study, which was written up in the journal Nature Energy; presents a promising recipe for a battery that one day; may be used to store solar energy and power electric vehicles.

Also Read This is how new lithium batteries are made from recycling old batteries This is how new lithium batteries are made from recycling old batteries...

The researchers primarily changed the battery’s liquid core. Performance issues that plagued older sodium-based batteries; are now resolved by this adjustment. In addition, the electrolyte acts as the battery’s “blood”; keeping the energy flowing, claims PNNL. The electrolyte is made by dissolving salts in solvents; this creates charged ions, which flow between the positive and negative electrodes. The energy-maintaining electrochemical processes degrade with time; and the battery can no longer be fillable again. Compared to the current sodium-ion battery technologies; this process happens a lot faster with lithium-ion batteries. In order to solve that problem; the PNNL team created a new electrolyte composition by altering the liquid solution; and the type of salt that flows through it.

Jiguang (Jason) Zhang, a leader in battery technology; with more than 23 energy storage patents, and the lead author from PNNL, stated,

Here, we have demonstrated the theoretical viability of sodium-ion batteries; as a long-lasting and green battery technology.

For the first time ever, researchers were able to charge a coin-sized battery 300 times or more; without suffering much capacity loss (>90% conserved).

Advertisement

Also Read LG Energy Solution to supply batteries to Japan’s Isuzu Motors LG Energy Solution is to supply Isuzu Motors with an estimated $763...