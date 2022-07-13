Display of the Motorola Razr 2022 Design

The official look of the device is shared by Lenovo Mobile China GM Chen Jin.

The phone will come with a 6.7-inch P-OLED folding screen with an all-new hinge mechanism.

It will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

There is a tonne of information coming out regarding the impending Motorola Razr 2022. The phone has previously been depicted in numerous leaks and renderings. Today, Lenovo Mobile China General Manager Chen Jin; unveiled the device’s official appearance, giving us a glance at the foldable’s design.

The device could be folded and unfolded, according to the photographs that were made public. Compared to the two previous folding Razr versions; the phone will have more rounded corners and a smaller chin.

The phone has also been showcased in a different product video. The video displayed the phone’s outline; as well as its main design features, including the new twin cameras; bigger outside screen, and revised hinge.

The phone will have a 6.7-inch P-OLED folding screen with a brand-new hinge mechanism; according to the most recent specs that have been made public. Additionally, it will have a 120Hz refresh rate. The projected growth for the outside display is a 3-inch size. A 50MP primary camera and a 13MP ultrawide module will be included in the next phone.

Additionally, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU will power the device. Up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage are included. The anticipated Motorola Razr will run you about €1,149 in the EU.

